Preview the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Soundtrack in the Digital Deluxe Edition Trailer
Listen to 'Swing' performed by EARTHGANG ft. Benji in the 'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' Digital Deluxe Edition Trailer!
On October 20, we're not only looking forward to playing Marvel's Spider-Man 2—we'll be blasting the original soundtrack as well! Lucky for us, the single "Swing" (performed by EARTHGANG ft. Benji) is already out, and it's at the top of our playlist! Listen now on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify and Pandora.
You can catch the song in the latest Digital Deluxe Edition trailer, which also revealed 10 unique Spider-Man suits (5 each for Peter Parker and Miles Morales). For Peter, you can grab the 25th Century Suit, the Apunkalyptic Suit, Tactical Suit, Aurantia Suit and Stone Monkey Suit. For Miles, be sure to check out the Tokusatsu Suit, Encoded Suit, Agimat Suit, Red Spectre Suit and Biomechanical Suit. Now that's what we call 10/10.
Get your Pre-Orders in now for the Digital Deluxe Edition featuring these exclusive suits and more!
Get ready for the ultimate dive into Marvel's New York this October. In the meantime, we'll be playing "Swing" on repeat!
Produced by D’Mile
Written By Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, Olu Fann, Eian Parker, and Ian Welch
Tigersi Music Publishing/WowFactur Music Publishing/District80s/ Good Company Records LLC/Tailored 4 U/DII Music LLC Global Publishing/BMG Platinum Songs (BMI)
Mixed by John Kercy for J2 Audio at Good Company Studios, Burbank
Courtesy of Since The 80’s LLC
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 releases October 20th, 2023 only on PlayStation 5. Pre-Order the title now on PlayStation Store, PlayStation Direct or your friendly neighborhood retailer!
