Games
Published September 13, 2024

Spider-Man and Venom Costumes Now Available in 'Fall Guys'

Alert the Daily Bugle...The Spidey Squad is swinging into 'Fall Guys'!

by Marika Hashimoto

Spider-Man, Spider-Man and Spider-Gwen swing their way into Fall Guys! Pick up these costumes and rep the Spidey Squad today.

Spider-Man and Venom Costumes Now Available in 'Fall Guys'

Beans...beans…and more beans…So many snacks for Venom and Anti-Venom to enjoy in Fall Guys when they appear in the store on September 13!

Fall Guys is a free, cross-platform massively multiplayer party royale game. Clumsily compete in absurd obstacle courses with friends or build your very own chaotic course to share with the community. You’re invited to dive and dodge your way to victory in the pantheon of clumsy. Rookie or pro? Solo or partied up? Fall Guys delivers ever-evolving, high-concentrated hilarity and fun!

Spider-Man and Venom Costumes Now Available in 'Fall Guys'

In this article: Fall Guys, Spider-Man (Peter Parker), Spider-Man (Miles Morales), Ghost-Spider (Gwen Stacy), Venom (Eddie Brock), Venom (Symbiote)

