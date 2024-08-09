Young Avengers Lead the Next Generation of 'MARVEL SNAP'

The next generation of Avengers is here! This month, MARVEL SNAP welcomes the Young Avengers into the fold. They bring their unique vibes and powers, ready to tackle anything that comes their way. Kind of makes you question what YOU were doing with your awkward teenage years, huh?

Say hello to the Young Avengers in our newest season of MARVEL SNAP—youth sure isn't wasted on these Super Heroes!

Kate Bishop’s new trick arrows and the rest of the Young Avengers are going to create a lot of fun new ways to play, and we can’t wait to see all the new clips and creative ways you use them to defeat your opponents. See you out there! For more details, read the full blog at MARVEL SNAP.

Get in on the action now! MARVEL SNAP is available in 13 languages across the world and available for download now on mobile and PC: www.MarvelSnap.com.