Published May 25, 2023

Audemars Piguet Unveils New Royal Oak Concept Tourbillon 'Spider-Man' Timepiece

Limited to 250 pieces, shop the timepiece now!

by Marvel
spider-man

Swinging this way, Swiss Haute Horlogerie manufacturer Audemars Piguet has unveiled the Royal Oak Concept Tourbillon “Spider-Man” timepiece, the second part of the company’s collaboration with Marvel that began back in 2021.

“For this second collaboration with Marvel, we want to pay tribute to Spider-Man, one of the most popular Super Heroes in the Marvel universe, who is aware that with great power there must also come great responsibility,” François-Henry Bennahmias CEO Audemars Piguet said in a statement. “And, to mark the occasion, we are pleased to reiterate our commitment to First Book and Ashoka’s work to empower young people to become agents of change; they are our real-life heroes.”

Limited to 250 pieces, this 42 mm timepiece is presented in a titanium case contrasted with a black ceramic bezel and crown. The openworked movement appears as the hero of the Royal Oak Concept Tourbillon “Spider-Man”. Based on the Calibre 2948, the new hand-wound Calibre 2974 achieves a level of transparency that allows Spider-Man’s character to appear in a three-dimensional form as if suspended in the void through the sapphire crystal. The many details on Spider-Man’s suit are laser-engraved to obtain the differences in texture that give it its textile appearance, before being finished by hand by a single artisan, making each piece unique. The character is then hand-painted to give him his recognizable two-tone aesthetic, contrasting mat red and metallic blue.

This model is accompanied by a unique piece called the Royal Oak Concept Tourbillon “Black Suit Spider-Man.” This one-of-a-kind timepiece comes in a white gold case complemented with a black ceramic bezel. The case’s flanks are decorated with a laser-engraved spider leg motif, filled with luminescent hybrid ceramic. After being polished, the case is finely engraved by laser once more to create the effect of a spider’s web in the background. Spider-Man appears on the dial in a black suit, a reference to the one worn by the Super Hero in several 1980s comics, notably The Amazing Spider-Man #252 in 1984. This lesser- known representation of the character makes the piece unique and more mysterious, as does the luminescent material, which glows green in the dark, seen on the hands, hour-markers and part of the character.

Additionally, for the first time, the 42 mm Royal Oak Concept case is equipped with an interchangeable strap system, which allows the owner of the watch to change the strap and buckle in a few simple steps. Equipped with a black and grey rubber strap and a titanium AP buckle, the Royal Oak Concept Tourbillon “Spider-Man” comes with a second black and red rubber strap, matching the famous suit of the Marvel Super Hero. The unique Royal Oak Concept Tourbillon “Black Suit Spider-Man” comes with a black rubber strap with a velvety texture and a second black calfskin leather strap with a textile effect and white stitching.

Explore the timepiece now, and discover more images in the gallery below!

