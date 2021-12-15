Gear
Published December 15, 2021

Behold! The Vision Arrives on VeVe

Available December 16 at 8am PT / 11am ET!

by Marvel

The next VeVe's digital comic offering sees the first appearance of Vision.

Starting tomorrow, Thursday, November 16, at 8am PT, the fully-readable digital iconic comic AVENGERS #57 arrives on the VeVe app.

AVENGERS #57

AVENGERS #57's full issue is readable within the VeVe app and sold in a blind box format for $6.99. Each digital comic book will have FIVE versions of rarity. This release features VeVe Exclusive Rare and Ultra Rare covers by Logan LuberaTake a look at the gallery below!

  • COMMON – Classic Cover
  • UNCOMMON – Vintage Variant
  • RARE – Hero Variant
  • ULTRA RARE – Vibranium Variant
  • SECRET RARE – True Believer Variant


AVENGERS #57 marks the first appearance of The Vision! Before he became an Avenger, Vision was created by the evil android Ultron and sent among the Avengers to destroy the team from within. But Vision would rebel from evil creator and would go on to be one of longest serving of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

The VeVe Digital Collectibles App is available on iOS and Android devices. Fans can buy and collect a variety of Marvel NFTs; trade and hunt for rare (and even secret-rare) NFT comic books and collectibles; and display their hard-earned collection through fully customizable virtual showrooms. Learn more: VeVe.me

AVENGERS #57
1/
COMMON – Classic Cover

