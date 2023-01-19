Gear
Published January 19, 2023

Clothing Line Ebiko Launches New Groot Collection

Founded by Twitch Streamer igumdrop, the limited-edition five-piece collection will be available starting January 19.

by Marvel
Popular Twitch streamer and long-time Marvel fan Jamie Horan, AKA igumdrop, today announced an exciting new collaboration with her clothing line, Ebiko, and Marvel. This collection is inspired by one of her favorite Marvel characters, Groot, from Guardians of the Galaxy. 

The unique five-piece collection will feature a crewneck, bucket hat, blanket, t-shirt, and socks, all designed by igumdrop and artists Daniel Qin-Dong and Fionna Tram. Each item embodies Ebiko’s mission to blend cute, trendy, and modern styles with high-quality fabrics. 

This marks Ebiko’s second Marvel-inspired collection. In October 2022, Ebiko collaborated with Marvel to release a Spider-Man collection that sold out in just three days. Both collections were inspired by igumdrop’s love of Marvel and developed with her loyal fanbase in mind.

Ebiko was created by Jaime Horan in January 2020, named after her beloved munchkin cat, Ebi. The five-piece collection is available now at www.ebiko.us, and explore the styles in the image gallery below! 

