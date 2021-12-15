Gear
Published December 15, 2021

Holiday Gift Guide: Items Over $50 That Pack A Punch

You'll want to find this waiting under the tree!

by Rachel Paige
over 50

Shopping on your mind, but don’t know where to start? If there are any Marvel fans on your holiday gift list this year, the Marvel.com team has you covered with some of the best items to snag to place under the tree (or drop into a stocking). 

If you’re looking to pick up a true pièce de résistance for a loved one this year, there are plenty of big-ticket items to choose from! Whether you’re shopping for someone who wants to dive into the history of Marvel Comics or get familiar with more recent ones, or even pick up a life-size statue. If your price range is over $50 for this year, find some of the best items to give (and/or receive) in the image gallery below!

Looking for more? Find all of Marvel's 2021 Gift Guides here

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Movies

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Tom Holland and Zendaya On Where Peter and MJ Are Now

Culture & Lifestyle

Holiday Gift Guide: Swing Into Action with These Spider-Man Finds

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Return to Venom's Early Days in New Series by Venom Co-Creator David Michelinie

Podcasts

Listen to the Finale of 'Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye' Right Now

TV Shows

‘Hawkeye’: Unwrap New Character Posters

In this article: Holidays
1/
EVO Iron Man Rechargeable Toothbrush / shop it here

Related

Culture & Lifestyle

Holiday Gift Guide: Swing Into Action with These Spider-Man Finds

THWIP!

2 days ago

Culture & Lifestyle

Holiday Gift Guide: Open Doors to New Worlds with These 'Eternals' Gifts

The Universe awaits!

5 days ago

Gear

Holiday Gift Guide: Ugly Sweaters

Nothing says "holiday cheer" like a festive sweater!

1 week ago

Culture & Lifestyle

Holiday Gift Guide: Breeze Through Your List with These Marvel Subscriptions

And gift cards as well!

1 week ago