Marvel and VeVe Collaborate to Offer Digital Collectibles Experience for Marvel Fans Worldwide

Fans will be able to purchase official Marvel NFT digital collectibles, digital comic books and more, available through the VeVe Digital Collectibles app platform starting later this year

Marvel Entertainment and Orbis Blockchain Technologies Limited, a digital collectibles company operating the VeVe Digital Collectibles App, announced today a new collaboration to launch a global digital collectibles experience for millions of Marvel fans and collectors around the world in the coming months. For the first time, fans will be able to purchase and interact with official Marvel NFT digital collectibles, 3D statues, and digital comic books through mixed reality on VeVe’s groundbreaking app platform.

Available on iOS and Android, the VeVe Digital Collectibles App brings fandom directly to fans wherever they are by offering a rich collecting experience. Through the VeVe Digital Collectibles App, fans can buy and collect a variety of Marvel NFTs; trade and hunt for rare (and even secret-rare) NFT comic books and collectibles; and display their hard-earned collection through fully customizable virtual showrooms.

Users will be able to purchase Gems (VeVe’s in-app currency) with their credit card via in-app payments and will have the ability to cash out Gems. With Gems, users can buy official Marvel NFTs or buy and sell Marvel NFT collectibles with others in VeVe’s secondary marketplace, creating a simple and accessible Marvel digital collectible experience for every type of Marvel fan.

“Since the beginning, collecting has always gone hand in hand with being a Marvel fan,” said Dan Buckley, President, Marvel Entertainment. “Like us, VeVe understands collecting is about the experience just as much as the product, and we look forward to extending that experience for our fans over the years to come.”

“Today, we’re seeing more fans than ever gravitate toward their screens,” said David Yu, Co-Founder & CEO, VeVe. “Fans want to watch and post about their favorite characters, talk about them on social media, and find ways to interact with these characters however they can. The VeVe Digital Collectibles App takes that idea of collecting to the next level by embodying that element of fun while also making the growing trend of NFT digital collectibles accessible for everyone.”

The only app currently of its kind, VeVe’s unique mixed reality adds a digital layer to the world around us, allowing fans to interact with their collection and bring their favorite toys, statues, and other collectibles to life. Fans will also be able to share their own curated collections of photos, videos, and virtual showrooms with their friends and the fan community using the app’s features.

“Marvel has been exploring with VeVe how to make the Marvel digital collecting experience as special as the physical experience, and we are excited to finally be able to share this vision with our fans,” said Daniel Fink, Vice President of Business Development and Strategy, Marvel Entertainment. “Through VeVe’s platform, we hope to expand the limits of what Marvel fandom can be, starting with personal and interactive digital collectibles that, through NFTs, fans can truly collect, share, and enjoy in a way that they have not been able to do before.”

VeVe NFT digital collectibles are minted on the blockchain, which allows for an immutable record of authentication and allows fans to collect their digital products through a fun and engaging experience. Since last December, VeVe has sold over 580,000 NFT digital collectibles to its growing user base of over 340,000 avid fans and has become one of the top apps in the entertainment category on the Google app store.

“We saw the opportunity back in 2017 to create something new and exciting for collectors and embarked on a multi-year journey to bring VeVe to life,” said Dan Crothers, Co-Founder & COO, VeVe. “Our mindset as collectors was to imitate the physical world of collecting, which fans know and love, and offer this experience in an enhanced digital format that felt exciting, authentic, and sustainable.”

Earlier this year, VeVe announced its plans to be the first-ever carbon neutral NFT platform and committed to 100% carbon neutral NFTs, offering grants to environmental nonprofits to raise money for causes. The VeVe app also utilizes distributed ledger technologies, which they estimate are more energy efficient than competitors in the market.

More details about Marvel’s exciting new digital collectibles coming to VeVe will be shared in the next few weeks. Comic book fans should also stay tuned for some exciting new reveals coming soon!

About Marvel Entertainment:

Marvel Entertainment, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is one of the world's most prominent character-based entertainment companies, built on a proven library of more than 8,000 characters featured in a variety of media for over eighty years. Marvel utilizes its character franchises in entertainment, licensing, publishing, games, and digital media.

For more information visit marvel.com. © 2021 MARVEL

About VeVe:

Veve is a direct to consumer business that sits at the nexus of pop culture combining toys, games and collectibles to offer a unique way to experience the many worlds of fandom. Through technological innovations VeVe makes new forms of content accessible to consumers. We see digital collectibles as a new class of collectible, which offers fans a new collecting experience and intellectual property owners the ability to seek new opportunities in the digital landscape.

The VeVe Digital Collectible app is available on both iOS and Android, and coming soon to desktop.

Learn more: VeVe.me

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Timothy Cheng

Marvel Entertainment

tcheng@marvel.com

Alex Gonzales

VeVe

alexg@veve.me