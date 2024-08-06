Kith and Marvel Reimagine Iconic Super Villains for 85th Anniversary Collection

Marvel | Kith

Kith reimagined archival Marvel illustrations, graphics, and logos to create elevated apparel styles, as well as accessories, homegoods, and collectibles. The apparel range features coaches jackets, vintage tees, crewnecks, hoodies, and sweaters. Accessory styles include a range of headwear and pin sets. The collection is complete with an array of homegoods including a Modernica chair, Haydenshapes Silver Surfer Surfboard, custom posters, wall clocks and rugs.

Marvel | Kith for ASICS

For the footwear component of the collection, Ronnie Fieg reprised his longtime partnership with ASICS. Fieg and ASICS designed five custom models inspired by Marvel characters, including Spider-Man & Venom, Green Goblin, Silver Surfer and Magneto. The Spider-Man and Venom models will be sold together in a special double-box set, while the other colorways will be sold individually. Each colorway has its own unique color-blocking and material execution, which is listed below:

Spider-Man — This model channels Spider-Man’s iconic red and blue colors in a gradient print on the mesh upper. The ASICS Tiger Stripes are crafted from premium leather and feature blue hues.

Venom — Referencing the dark look and nature of the character, this shoe features mostly black hues with pops of blue. Crafted from mesh with synthetic leather overlays.

Both models have heel badges asymmetrically branded, with the left featuring the Marvel logo and the right bearing the Fieg logo.

Custom-printed insoles displaying the character artwork.

Dark greens and bright yellows are seen on the mesh upper alongside grey and black accents. The model is complete with the collaborative Kith for Marvel logo on the tongue and Fieg branding on the heel.

Custom-printed insoles displaying the character artwork.

This colorway channels its namesake character’s aesthetic silver palette for the upper. Explore complementary blue accents on the mid and outsole. The model is complete with the collaborative Kith for Marvel logo on the tongue and Fieg branding on the heel.

Custom-printed insoles displaying the character artwork.

This model stands out as the only 1130 in the offering. It features a mesh upper with leather overlays and distinct co-branding with a Kith logo at the eyestay and sockliner.

Designed with a special Marvel label on the heel.

Custom-printed insoles displaying the character artwork.

Marvel | Kith Comic Book

Returning for a third installment, Marvel and Kith will be releasing an all-new comic book featuring Marvel’s iconic villains in the face of a mysterious threat, building on the comic book storyline featured in their previous collaborations. Each comic book will be gifted to purchasers of the Marvel | Kith for ASICS custom footwear. These comics feature collaborative artwork of the character the shoe was inspired by and will come in varying levels of rarity. In partnership with PSA (Professional Sports Authenticator), some comics will be officially authenticated—marking the first time in PSA’s history that the brand has authenticated comics.

Marvel | Kith for Modernica

As part of the collection, Kith and Marvel worked with luxury home brand Modernica to craft a custom version of the beloved Fiberglass Shell Chair. The chair features wraparound archival Marvel artwork, a co-branded ‘Kith Universe’ logo, and a Kith Home plaque on the bottom of the chair.

Marvel | Kith for Haydenshapes

In celebration of the Silver Surfer, Kith & Marvel also collaborated with renowned surfboard brand Haydenshapes on a limited-edition, custom board inspired by the iconic character.

The entire Marvel | Kith 85th Anniversary Collection will release on Friday, August 9th at Kith shops and at 11AM EST/CET on Kith.com, CA.Kith.com, EU.Kith.com & the Kith App.