Published May 10, 2021

Shop Marvel Must Haves: Additional ‘WandaVision’ Items Persevere

Time to add some Vision socks to your wardrobe!

by Rachel Paige
wandavision

Welcome to Marvel Must Haves, your best destination for all new exciting and epic products out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

It's only been a few weeks, but ready for  another return trip to Westview? With all episodes of Marvel Studios’ WandaVision now streaming on Disney+, there's never a bad time to check back in with Wanda Maximoff and Vision — and check out some more Marvel Must Have items!

Snag more WandaVision t-shirts featuring the most memorable characters from the series (looking at you, Agatha), plus costume t-shirts, and a bevy of new songs! And, if you missed out on the Halloween Funko Pops the first time, or just have a fondness of Westview during the scarier months of the year, pick up Wanda and Vision in their classic costume looks! 

Shop all these items and more in the gallery below. Looking for more WandaVision Must Haves? Shop all of Season 1 right here

