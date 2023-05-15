Gear
Published May 15, 2023

New Marvel Pride Collection For 2023 Arrives at shopDisney

Shop the collection now!

by Marvel
marvel pride

Ahead of the start of Pride Month, which kicks off in a few short weeks on the very first day of June, shopDisney has released 2023’s Marvel Pride Collection featuring brand new looks and designs featuring some of the strongest heroes in the Marvel Universe. 

The Disney Pride Collection was created by members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ community and features not only Marvel designs, but those for Star Wars, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, and more. The Walt Disney Company proudly works with nonprofits throughout the year to support the LGBTQIA+ community globally.

For 2023, new Pride items include a sleeveless spirit jersey along with a poplin shirt featuring an all-over print of different Marvel icons. The same Pride pattern can be found on a new Loungefly Backpack, too, and finish off the look with the America Chavez Ear Headband

Explore the new Marvel Pride 2023 collection below, and shop everything now at shopDisney.com

