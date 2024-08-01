Shop Marvel Must Haves: Amazing Finds on Spider-Man Day

Are your Spidey senses tingling? That must be because it's August 1...AKA Spider-Man Day! Our favorite Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is swinging through with some amazing Marvel Must Haves, and you won't want to miss these spectacular finds!

We can all agree that this Woven Blanket is Beyond Amazing...just like Spider-Man himself! Throw it over the couch and curl up with it as you watch your favorite Spider-Man movies. And when you reach for a drink, make sure to grab your Spider-Man Tervis Traveler, a stainless-steel tumbler that will keep your drinks piping hot or icy cold.

If you need to THWIP! into the Spider-Verse, don't forget to pack up with this Loungefly Spider-Man Backpack (exclusively on Amazon). Packing up for the whole family? No worries, you can choose from these Spider-Man Backpack & Lunch Bundles that you can customize with names!

If you're planning to dress for the occasion on Spider-Man Day, we've got you! We're in love with this cool Miles Morales bomber jacket. Or you can show off your love for Peter Parker (and the Daily Bugle!) with this delicate Pandora Bracelet Set, complete with tiny charms. Look on the inside for a special reminder: "With great power comes great responsibility."

From cozy to classy, there's something for every Spider-Man fan out there. Which amazing Spider-Man merch is your favorite?

More Marvel Must Haves await! Shop all collections and more now.