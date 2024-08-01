Gear
Published August 1, 2024

Shop Marvel Must Haves: Amazing Finds on Spider-Man Day

August 1 is Spider-Man Day! From backpacks, jewelry, gifts and more, find something for every Web-Head in your life!

by Marika Hashimoto
Shop Marvel Must Haves: Amazing Finds on Spider-Man Day

Are your Spidey senses tingling? That must be because it's August 1...AKA Spider-Man Day! Our favorite Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is swinging through with some amazing Marvel Must Haves, and you won't want to miss these spectacular finds!

We can all agree that this Woven Blanket is Beyond Amazing...just like Spider-Man himself! Throw it over the couch and curl up with it as you watch your favorite Spider-Man movies. And when you reach for a drink, make sure to grab your Spider-Man Tervis Traveler, a stainless-steel tumbler that will keep your drinks piping hot or icy cold.

If you need to THWIP! into the Spider-Verse, don't forget to pack up with this Loungefly Spider-Man Backpack (exclusively on Amazon). Packing up for the whole family? No worries, you can choose from these Spider-Man Backpack & Lunch Bundles that you can customize with names!

If you're planning to dress for the occasion on Spider-Man Day, we've got you! We're in love with this cool Miles Morales bomber jacket. Or you can show off your love for Peter Parker (and the Daily Bugle!) with this delicate Pandora Bracelet Set, complete with tiny charms. Look on the inside for a special reminder: "With great power comes great responsibility."

From cozy to classy, there's something for every Spider-Man fan out there. Which amazing Spider-Man merch is your favorite?

 

More Marvel Must Haves await! Shop all collections and more now.

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Live Events

SDCC 2024: All the News from Marvel Studios’ Hall H Panel

Live Events

The Biggest Marvel News from San Diego Comic-Con 2024

Movies

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Makes Its Worldwide Premiere in New York City

Comics

July 31's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Podcasts

See the X-Men Comics That Inspired ‘X-Men ‘97’

In this article: Marvel Must Haves, Spider-Man (Peter Parker), Spider-Man (Miles Morales), Daily Bugle
Marvel Must Haves
1/
Shop Amazon for LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Building Toy.

Related

Gear

Suit Up as Green Goblin with Realistic Roleplay Helmet and Electronic Pumpkins

Available for pre-order on Spider-Man Day! Get these officially licensed, high-quality reproductions of Green Goblin's armor from Marvel Studios' 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'!

1 day ago

Comics

July 31's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Discover the world-altering ramifications of 'Blood Hunt,' meet the new X-Force team, prepare for 'Venom War,' and more in this week's comics!

2 days ago

Culture & Lifestyle

SDCC 2024: 'Spider-Man: Octo-Girl' and 'X-Men: The Manga' Covers Revealed

Get a close-up look at Viz Media's new Marvel manga book covers revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2024!

2 days ago

Comics

SDCC 2024: '8 Deaths of Spider-Man' Saga Debuts a Doom-Inspired Suit

As Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Doom grants Spider-Man eight extra lives to serve a higher purpose in this new 'Amazing Spider-Man' storyline.

6 days ago