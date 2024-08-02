Gear
Shop Marvel Must Haves: Back to School Edition

Whether you're taking notes or packing up lunch to go, we've got everything you need for a Super school year!

by Marika Hashimoto
How do Super Heroes stay at the top of their game? By always learning and always growing! There's no better way to swing into the school year than assembling your favorite Marvel Must Haves!

First things first, find your favorite Super Hero to take with you when you pack a good2grow drink—perfect for lunch boxes and after-school activities! Packed with nutrition and better-for-you ingredients, it's the best way to help you stay super-charged and fueled for the day. The reusable toppers, bottles and snack containers are even dishwasher safe, so you can use them over and over again...and never make a mess with their No-Spill Tops! Find good2grow featuring Spider-Man and all your favorite Marvel heroes at a store near you.

Flying around from building to building on a web takes a lot of energy, and food is energy! Bring your lunch anywhere you go with this Spider-Man Bento Box. You can even complete the look with the Spider-Man Lunchbox. Or if you're headed to the Danger Room, you might want to pack this Lunch Bag specially marked for students of Xavier's Institute of Gifted Youngsters. Stay on the move when you throw everything into this cool Avengers Adidas backpack so that people know you're on a mission.

Take notes on how to beat Super Villains at their own game! The Avengers are ready to help you with these college-ruled spiral notebooks. And you'll never run out of things to write when you use these Spider-Man Ballpoint Pens. After all, knowledge is power...and with great power comes great responsibility!

 

More Marvel Must Haves await! Shop all collections and more now.

