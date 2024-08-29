Gear
Published August 29, 2024

Shop Marvel Must Haves: Celebrating 85 Years of Marvel

From timeless tees to classic collectibles, these Marvel Must Haves will delight fans from every era!

by Marika Hashimoto
It's a Marvel milestone...'nuff said! Celebrate 85 years of Marvel this August 31st with these memorable Marvel Must Haves!

Show up to any occasion looking like a Super Hero with these Nikkolas Smith T-shirts featuring Spider-Man, Black Panther and Captain America! (Grab one each with long sleeves and short sleeves!)

Find your favorite Hero in this stylish RSVLTS shirt featuring the many faces of Marvel...or show off how long you've been collecting comics with a nod to the classic corner box! Then layer up for cooler weather ahead with this limited edition Marvel | Kith Comics Wyona Full Zip Sweater.

You can also let everyone know it's Marvel's birthday with these Black and Gold T-Shirts celebrating 85 years of icons and featuring the classic Marvel logo. It's no small feat to be telling stories since 1939...but it's thanks to fans like you that "We are Marvel!"

 

More Marvel Must Haves await! Shop all collections and more now.

In this article: Marvel Must Haves, Spider-Man (Peter Parker), Black Panther (T'Challa), Sam Wilson
