Shop Marvel Must Haves: Collector's Items You've Never Seen Before

Make room on your shelves! This week's Marvel Must Haves are each deserving of their own spotlight. From rare collector's items to classic Marvel memorabilia, see your favorite characters come to life in these dazzling displays.

Wolverine and Colossus are literally jumping out of the page in this Sideshow Collectibles statue—act fast to to pre-order this Fastball Special!

Want to show off your Marvel comics collection? Pair this classic issue of AVENGERS (1963) #87 featuring Black Panther with a matching Funko POP! figurine.

And if you can't wait for Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, don't miss this chance to pre-order this Deluxe 1/10 statue from Iron Studios.

More Marvel Must Haves await! Shop all collections and more now.