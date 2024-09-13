Gear
Published September 13, 2024

Shop Marvel Must Haves: Festive Fall Favorites

Planning your next party with pumpkins? Cooking up a storm? It's a piece of cake with these Marvel Must Haves!

by Marika Hashimoto
There's something about fall that feels festive, and we love any chance to throw a good party. Pick your perfect pumpkins with this season's crop of Marvel Must Haves!

Whether it's a birthday, an anniversary, or just because, a Marvel Super Hero cake from Albertson’s is the perfect way to turn an ordinary day into an extraordinary celebration.

What better way to assemble your crew this season with this cozy sweatshirt featuring Avengers-themed pumpkins? Host your next pumpkin carving with this Amazing Spider-Man Halloween long-sleeve T-shirt!

Pets are welcome to join the fun too! Pick up a set of Halloween Heroes pumpkin plushies so your pets can also enjoy some tricks-or-treats.

There's also nothing like a good home-cooked meal in the fall, so break out this X-Men Slow Cooker that will be sure to impress your guests. No matter how you celebrate this season, keep it cozy with these fall favorites!

 

More Marvel Must Haves await! Shop all collections and more now.

Marvel's 85th Anniversary: Marvel Comics Through the Decades

September 11's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

All the Marvel News from D23 2024

SDCC 2024: All the News from Marvel Studios’ Hall H Panel

2024 Marvel Unlimited Plus Member Kit Available Now

Shop BoxLunch for Marvel Avenger Pumpkins Assemble Sweatshirt.

