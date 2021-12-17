Gear
Published December 17, 2021

Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'Hawkeye' Episode 5

Ronin returns!

by Rachel Paige
hawkeye

'Tis the season for Clint Barton and Kate Bishop! The latest Marvel Must Haves are ready to wrap and place under the tree — and don't forget the bow! Each week through the run of the series we’ll be bringing you brand new apparel, accessories, toys, and more based on and inspired by the show, and don’t forget to share what you must have on social with #MarvelMustHaves!

More secrets are uncovered in the latest episode of Marvel Studios' Hawkeye, and that means more Marvel Must Haves! Though Kate Bishop has considered Clint Barton her partner this whole time, now he's finally reciprocating the feeling, too. The only problem is that they've still got Maya Lopez and Yelena hot on their tail...

Dive into the latest Hawkeye t-shirts, figures, and more in the image gallery below! 

In this article: Hawkeye, Hawkeye (Clint Barton), Hawkeye (Kate Bishop), Black Widow (Yelena), Lucky the Pizza Dog, Hawkeye Must Haves, Marvel Must Haves, Disney+
1/
Lucky Layout t-shirt

