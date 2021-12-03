Gear
Published December 3, 2021

Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'Hawkeye' Episodes 3

Explore new Funkos, Legends, and more!

by Rachel Paige
hawkeye

'Tis the season for Clint Barton and Kate Bishop! The latest Marvel Must Haves are ready to wrap and place under the tree — and don't forget the bow! Each week through the run of the series we’ll be bringing you brand new apparel, accessories, toys, and more based on and inspired by the show, and don’t forget to share what you must have on social with #MarvelMustHaves!

If new Hawkeye items are on your wishlist, then it's time for another roundup for Marvel Must Haves! With Episode 3 of Marvel Studios' Hawkeye now streaming on Disney+, we're diving further into Clint Barton's ongoing Christmas woes — and also meeting Maya Lopez for the first time. 

Whether you're looking for new t-shirts, Funkos, or Hasbro Legends there's something for everyone on your holiday shopping list (or for you to keep for yourself...). Brand new Kate Bishop and Maya Funkos are here, along with a look at upcoming figures for both of the archers. And as we enter into the colder months of the year, who doesn't need a new pair of cozy socks??

Dive into the latest batch of Marvel Must Haves below, and stay tuned to find out if Clint makes it back in time for Christmas! 

Want more Marvel Must Haves? Dive into WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, and What If...? right here

In this article: Hawkeye, Hawkeye (Clint Barton), Hawkeye (Kate Bishop), Echo (Maya Lopez), Marvel Must Haves, Hawkeye Must Haves, Disney+
Hawkeye Panel T-Shirt / shop it here

