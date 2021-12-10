Gear
Published December 10, 2021

Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'Hawkeye' Episode 4

Stock up on ugly sweaters!

by Rachel Paige
hawkeye

'Tis the season for Clint Barton and Kate Bishop! The latest Marvel Must Haves are ready to wrap and place under the tree — and don't forget the bow! Each week through the run of the series we’ll be bringing you brand new apparel, accessories, toys, and more based on and inspired by the show, and don’t forget to share what you must have on social with #MarvelMustHaves!

It’s the latest Marvel Must Haves roundup, and we’re celebrating Clint Barton and Kate Bishop’s ugly sweaters! 

In the latest episode of Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye, Kate realizes that Clint is feeling a little bah humbug, so in hopes of spreading some holiday cheer, she shows up with as much Christmas as she can carry — and that includes two pretty fabulous ugly sweaters. Are they so ugly they’re actually cute? You decide. And then you can buy them, too.

