Gear
Published April 29, 2022

Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'Moon Knight' Episode 5

by Rachel Paige
moon knight

Summon the suit with the latest batch of Marvel Must Haves! Moon Knight has arrived and each week through the run of the series we’ll be bringing you brand new apparel, accessories, toys, and more based on and inspired by the show, and don’t forget to share what you must have on social with #MarvelMustHaves!

Marc Spector and Steven Grant aren’t just embracing the chaos anymore — they’re trying to live with it, too. 

In the latest episode of Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight, Marc and Steven face their greatest challenge yet: death. In hopes of balancing their scales to make it to the Field of Reeds, Marc and Steven go on a journey through past, painful memories in hoping to figure their shared life out. It doesn’t necessarily go as planned…

You, too, can embrace some of this chaos with the latest back of Marvel Must Haves, showcasing the duality of both Marc and Steven — are you more Moon Knight or Mr. Knight? Plus, snag an Our Universe cosplay hoodie for whenever the night takes you, along with a highly detailed Moon Knight Iron Studios statue available at Sideshow!

Looking for More Marvel Must Haves? Shop WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…? and Hawkeye right here!

Moon Knight is now streaming on Disney+. 

Embrace the chaos and follow Moon Knight on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

Culture & Lifestyle

Asked & Answered with the Daughters & Nieces of Marvel: Bring Your Kids to Work Edition

Gear

Hasbro Releases New Collection of Black Panther Legacy Items

TV Shows

'Moon Knight': Episode 5 Details Log

TV Shows

'Moon Knight': Antonia Salib on Bringing Taweret to Life

TV Shows

‘Moon Knight’: The Creative Team on Marc and Steven’s Fractured Relationship

In this article: Moon Knight, Moon Knight (Marc Spector), Marvel Must Haves, Moon Knight Must Haves
Our Universe Moon Knight Cosplay Hoodie / shop it here

