Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'Moon Knight' Episode 5

Summon the suit with the latest batch of Marvel Must Haves! Moon Knight has arrived and each week through the run of the series we’ll be bringing you brand new apparel, accessories, toys, and more based on and inspired by the show, and don’t forget to share what you must have on social with #MarvelMustHaves!

Marc Spector and Steven Grant aren’t just embracing the chaos anymore — they’re trying to live with it, too.

In the latest episode of Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight, Marc and Steven face their greatest challenge yet: death. In hopes of balancing their scales to make it to the Field of Reeds, Marc and Steven go on a journey through past, painful memories in hoping to figure their shared life out. It doesn’t necessarily go as planned…

You, too, can embrace some of this chaos with the latest back of Marvel Must Haves, showcasing the duality of both Marc and Steven — are you more Moon Knight or Mr. Knight? Plus, snag an Our Universe cosplay hoodie for whenever the night takes you, along with a highly detailed Moon Knight Iron Studios statue available at Sideshow!

Looking for More Marvel Must Haves? Shop WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…? and Hawkeye right here!

Moon Knight is now streaming on Disney+.

Embrace the chaos and follow Moon Knight on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.