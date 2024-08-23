Gear
Published August 23, 2024

Shop Marvel Must Haves: Play Your Cards Right at Family Game Night

Grab some popcorn and snacks! These Marvel Must Haves are sure to liven up your next Family Game Night!

by Marika Hashimoto
Shop Marvel Must Haves: Play Your Cards Right at Family Game Night

Assemble the whole family! There's lots to look forward to when you plan your next Family Game Night with these Marvel Must Haves!

Whether you’re interested in collecting actual comic books, already have an impressive stash, or just enjoy a strategic card game, this is your new game night favorite! Become the greatest comic book hunter of all time with the official English translation of the hit card-drafting, comic-collecting strategy game: Card Hunters! Take turns drafting cards—your goal is to try to create the highest-value set of cards based on the values of the heroes and attributes. Cards feature vintage, authentic comic book covers with your favorite characters—including Spider-Man, Thor, Iron Man, Black Panther and more—from the Golden Age, Silver Age and Bronze Age of comics.

Think you can read minds? Play a round of Marvel Guess Who? and show off your uncanny ability to name that Super Hero. Is your Mystery Character wearing red? Do they have a helmet? Is it Star-Lord? Got 'em!

Throw in a fast-paced round of UNO Flip! With Marvel Heroes and Villains featured on a two-sided deck, this UNO Flip! card game adds an exciting twist to the classic UNO matching card action that everyone loves.

Don't forget the snacks! Whether you're making a batch of popcorn in your Spider-Man Popcorn Maker, or handing out some Avengers fruit snacks, we know one thing...even Super Heroes get hungry on game night!

 

More Marvel Must Haves await! Shop all collections and more now.

