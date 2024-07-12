Gear
Published July 12, 2024

Shop Marvel Must Haves: Super Heroes Assemble Outdoors for Summer

Whether you're biking, swimming or shooting hoops, we've got the perfect Marvel Must Haves for you!

by Marika Hashimoto
Shop Marvel Must Haves: Super Heroes Assemble Outdoors for Summer

Calling all Super Heroes...outside! We're loving the longer summer days, and there's plenty of activities to keep us busy outdoors. Check out these latest Marvel Must Haves for all your favorite summer pastimes.

Looking to get everyone together? Challenge your friends and family to a friendly game of hoops with this Spider-Man Playset! It even converts into a soccer net, hockey net, or golf game, so you can enjoy four sports in one!

Think you're the fastest Hero around? Grab your Spidey Scooter or Black Panther Bike for a race around the block! But don't forget your Bell Sports Helmets in classic Spider-Man colors or Spider-Punk spikes. Speedy Super Heroes know how to stay safe...and look sharp, too!

 

More Marvel Must Haves await! Shop all collections and more now.



In this article: Marvel Must Haves, Spider-Man (Peter Parker), Black Panther (T'Challa), Spider-Punk (Hobart "Hobie" Brown)
