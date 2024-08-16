Gear
Shop Marvel Must Haves: Team Up with 'Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends'

Go Webs Go! The Spidey Team is on the scene with these spectacular Marvel Must Haves. Find toys, T-shirts, books, puzzles, games and more!

by Marika Hashimoto
They're your Friendly Neighborhood Spiders...and their teamwork can't be tighter!

Join Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends as they run, jump and swing to their next adventure in this week's Marvel Must Haves.

Pack up everything you need for each mission in this Team Spidey Backpack. Need to set up a home base? Build your own LEGO Team Spidey Web Spinner Headquarters! But don't let Zola spoil the fun when he turns up in his giant mech.

Overcome anything together as a team when you meet up at this Dino-Webs Treehouse! This action figure play set features a platform trap, dino fossil cave, collapsing web bridge, falling web cage and more. Preschool kids can race into action to help Team Spidey take down the baddies!

Super Heroes know that great friends make powerful team-ups! Show off your squad status when you put on these Marvel Avengers Tiro Track Suits. And when you get home after a long day of adventuring, this Spider-Man Big Feet Plush will always be by your side.

 

More Marvel Must Haves await! Shop all collections and more now.

