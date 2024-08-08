Gear
Published August 8, 2024

Shop Marvel Must Haves: Explore Limitless Possibilities with The Infinity Saga

Make these Marvel Must Haves part of your forever collection on International Infinity Day!

by Marika Hashimoto
Shop Marvel Must Haves: Explore Limitless Possibilities with The Infinity Saga

Celebrate all things related to the infinity symbol ∞ this August 8th, which is International Infinity Day! We can't think of a better day to dive into The Infinity Saga, a cinematic feat of 23 interconnected Marvel films. Whether you're new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), or looping back around for another re-watch, you'll definitely want to check out these Marvel Must Haves. Because just like your collection, the Marvel Universe only keeps expanding!

Collect all the Infinity Stones with this LEGO® Marvel Infinity Gauntlet! It'll take more than a Snap of the fingers, considering it's 590 pieces, but once completed, the tremendous power of the gauntlet will be yours forever!

What's in the cards for your future? Find out with these Avengers: Infinity Saga playing cards. Inside the box, even the Aces feature callbacks to characters like Doctor Strange, Vision, Winter Soldier and Gamora. And this wouldn't be an Infinity Saga deck without a little bit of mischief and balance: Loki and Thanos make their presence known on each Joker!

Don't forget the Hero of them all when you add Tony Stark's Iron Man Mark 4 suit to your collection. You can also suit up in your everyday look with this Loungefly Infinity Gauntlet Mini Backpack. Spoiler alert...they both light up!

Every Phase of The Infinity Saga is memorable, and Phase Three is no different! Relive the big-screen blockbusters of the MCU with this Poster Book. Or, if you want to display the full gallery on your wall, make space for this epic One-Sheet Grid Wall Poster so you can always be reminded of these timeless stories.

 

More Marvel Must Haves await! Shop all collections and more now.

