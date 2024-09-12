Collect These Marvel Monster Jam Trucks and See Them Live at an Event Near You
See The Amazing Spider-Man, Iron Man, Black Panther and Thor face off in an incredible competition of speed and skill!
Experience big-time family fun at Monster Jam®! The most unexpected, unscripted, and unforgettable motorsports experience for families and fans in the world today roars into Glendale, Houston and Arlington for adrenaline-charged family fun. At Monster Jam, world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill.
In addition to seeing heated rivalries, high-flying stunts, and fierce head-to-head battles, these Monster Jam events will feature four Marvel Monster Jam trucks. The Amazing Spider-Man™, Iron Man™, Black Panther™, and Thor™ face off against fan favorites like the legendary Grave Digger®, Sparkle Smash™, and more in Freestyle, Skills, and Racing competitions.
The fun begins at the Monster Jam Pit Party! Fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, get autographs, and take pictures. Activities include the Sand Box play area, inflatable slides, Spin Master remote control truck course, coloring and temporary tattoo station, and photo ops, including the chance to take a photo with the championship trophy.
This fun-filled experience is the only place that allows people to get up close access to the Monster Jam teams and get an insider’s look at how these trucks are built to stand up to the competition. Fans are encouraged to get to their seats early to experience Monster Jam Trackside approximately one hour before the event start time. Featured festivities include competition previews, driver interviews, giveaways, opening ceremonies, and power rush truck introductions.
Fans will be on the edge of their seats as the world’s best drivers show off massive stunts, big air, backflips, crazy skills, and all-out racing in fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. Engineered to perfection, the 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits in Freestyle, Skills, and Racing competitions.
The all-star lineup will feature multiple fan favorites including fierce and fearless Kayla Blood driving Sparkle Smash™, a six-ton unicorn with a bold attitude, making its debut in 2024. Five-time Monster Jam World Finals® champion and 2024 Donut of the Year award winner Adam Anderson gets behind the wheel of the black and green wrecking machine™, the legendary Grave Digger®. The Thor Monster Jam truck, driven by 2024 Rising Star award winner Jamie Sullivan, features the God of Thunder’s helmet and cape, along with a massive version of the mighty hammer, Mjölnir. The majestic purple glow of Wakandan vibranium is unmistakable on the Black Panther Monster Jam truck driven by two-time GUINNESS WORLD RECORD™ title holder Bari Musawwir. Tony Stark’s sophisticated and sleek metal suit inspired the Iron Man Monster Jam truck, complete with his iconic Arc Reactor and driven by up-and-coming Brandon Arthur. Spider-Senses will be tingling when fans see the Spider-Man Monster Jam truck in classic red and blue complete with a larger-than-life spider icon driven by 2024 WOW Factor of the Year award winner Camden Murphy.
Monster Jam. As Big As It Gets!™
Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills, and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world.
If fans can’t attend one of these three events in person, they can tune to the action on Monster Jam’s YouTube channel. Events will stream live and be available on-demand following the live stream.
DETAILS:
Saturday, October 5, 2024 – Glendale, AZ
- State Farm Stadium – 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale, AZ 85305 or watch live on YouTube
- Event Time – 7:00 PM
- Pit Party open from 2:30 PM–5:30 PM (Event Ticket & Pit Party Pass required for entry)
- Tickets and Pit Passes will be available for purchase online at SeatGeek.com
Saturday, October 19, 2024 – Houston, TX
- NRG Stadium –One NRG Park Houston, TX 77054 or watch live on YouTube
- Event Time – 7:00 PM
- Pit Party open from 2:30 PM–5:30 PM (Event Ticket & Pit Party Pass required for entry)
- Tickets and Pit Passes will be available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com
Saturday, October 26, 2024 – Arlington, TX
- AT&T Stadium – One AT&T Way Arlington, TX 76011 or watch live on YouTube
- Event Time – 7:00 PM
- Pit Party open from 2:30 PM–5:30 PM (Event Ticket & Pit Party Pass required for entry)
- Tickets and Pit Passes will be available for purchase online at SeatGeek.com
TRUCK LINEUP: Grave Digger® driven by Adam Anderson, Sparkle Smash™ driven by Kayla Blood, The Amazing Spider-Man™ driven by Camden Murphy, Black Panther™ driven by Bari Musawwir, Iron Man™ driven by Brandon Arthur, Thor™ driven by Jamie Sullivan; Additional trucks/drivers TBA.
Spin Master's Marvel Monster Jam Collection
1:64 Marvel Packs
Marvel and Monster Jam are assembling with our 1:64 Marvel-themed trucks, introducing Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, and Black Panther replicating the Monster Jam show Marvel trucks! Included is a Marvel flag accessory that can be attached to each truck. Go head-to-head with the Marvel 2-packs, featuring team-ups or rivalries such as Spider-Man and Venom, or Iron Man and Stark Industries.
Fall 2024
$5.99 - $9.99; Age 3+
Mini Marvel Bundle
Take the Marvel team to the Mini Monster Jam world with the Mini Marvel Bundle! Featuring Marvel-themed trucks in the new 1:87 scale, these packs come with three vehicles with a total of nine trucks to collect. These Mini Marvel trucks are compatible with all other Mini playsets.
Fall 2024
$7.99; Age 3+
Monster Jam 1:24th Iron Man RC
With the famous Super Hero iconography, replicate stunts from the live show with the Monster Jam 1:24th Iron Man RC vehicle. This full function high performing RC car comes detailed with an Iron Man faceplate on the hood as well as that famous red and gold color that really pops. Mechanical details such as vents and armor styling create an epic Monster Jam truck that will look great while performing stunts.
Fall 2024
$19.99; Age 4+
Monster Jam Mega Spider-Man RC
Expanding the web of the Mega line with the Monster Jam Mega Spider-Man RC! This massive Spider-Man RC vehicle is an authentic replica of the Monster Jam Spider-Man truck. Swing into action with all terrain control that lets you overcome any obstacle. Decorated with great Spider-Man details with an iconic color scheme, tactile web pattern, and the large Spider-Man logo on the back of the truck this Mega Spider-Man is the latest and greatest of the Monster Jam Mega platform.
Fall 2024
$109.99; Age 4+
For more info about a Monster Jam event near you, follow Monster Jam on our social media channels: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.
