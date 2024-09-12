Collect These Marvel Monster Jam Trucks and See Them Live at an Event Near You

The all-star lineup will feature multiple fan favorites including fierce and fearless Kayla Blood driving Sparkle Smash™, a six-ton unicorn with a bold attitude, making its debut in 2024. Five-time Monster Jam World Finals® champion and 2024 Donut of the Year award winner Adam Anderson gets behind the wheel of the black and green wrecking machine™, the legendary Grave Digger®. The Thor Monster Jam truck, driven by 2024 Rising Star award winner Jamie Sullivan, features the God of Thunder’s helmet and cape, along with a massive version of the mighty hammer, Mjölnir. The majestic purple glow of Wakandan vibranium is unmistakable on the Black Panther Monster Jam truck driven by two-time GUINNESS WORLD RECORD™ title holder Bari Musawwir. Tony Stark’s sophisticated and sleek metal suit inspired the Iron Man Monster Jam truck, complete with his iconic Arc Reactor and driven by up-and-coming Brandon Arthur. Spider-Senses will be tingling when fans see the Spider-Man Monster Jam truck in classic red and blue complete with a larger-than-life spider icon driven by 2024 WOW Factor of the Year award winner Camden Murphy.

Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills, and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world.

If fans can’t attend one of these three events in person, they can tune to the action on Monster Jam’s YouTube channel. Events will stream live and be available on-demand following the live stream.

DETAILS:

State Farm Stadium – 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale, AZ 85305 or watch live on YouTube

– 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale, AZ 85305 or watch live on YouTube Event Time – 7:00 PM

Pit Party open from 2:30 PM–5:30 PM (Event Ticket & Pit Party Pass required for entry)

(Event Ticket & Pit Party Pass required for entry) Tickets and Pit Passes will be available for purchase online at SeatGeek.com

NRG Stadium –One NRG Park Houston, TX 77054 or watch live on YouTube

Event Time – 7:00 PM

Pit Party open from 2:30 PM–5:30 PM (Event Ticket & Pit Party Pass required for entry)

(Event Ticket & Pit Party Pass required for entry) Tickets and Pit Passes will be available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com

AT&T Stadium – One AT&T Way Arlington, TX 76011 or watch live on YouTube

– One AT&T Way Arlington, TX 76011 or watch live on YouTube Event Time – 7:00 PM

Pit Party open from 2:30 PM–5:30 PM (Event Ticket & Pit Party Pass required for entry)

(Event Ticket & Pit Party Pass required for entry) Tickets and Pit Passes will be available for purchase online at SeatGeek.com

TRUCK LINEUP: Grave Digger® driven by Adam Anderson, Sparkle Smash™ driven by Kayla Blood, The Amazing Spider-Man™ driven by Camden Murphy, Black Panther™ driven by Bari Musawwir, Iron Man™ driven by Brandon Arthur, Thor™ driven by Jamie Sullivan; Additional trucks/drivers TBA.

