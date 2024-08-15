The Avengers Take On Venom in New PLAY-DOH Marvel CG-Animated Shorts

Get out your crafting tools and cape in preparation for a heroically squishable new series where Spider-Man, Iron Man, Hulk, Captain America and Black Panther mold themselves to take on Venom in Play-Doh fashion!

Hasbro and Marvel announced a new PLAY-DOH and Marvel YouTube Series of CG simulated stop-motion shorts featuring high-action, imaginative stories. Inspired by the newly released PLAY-DOH Marvel Collection of playsets and Super Heroes, the series will be released on the Marvel HQ YouTube channel.

Watch the PLAY-DOH and Marvel YouTube Series teaser trailer now!

The new PLAY-DOH and Marvel series will include 8 narrative episodes (each 3 minutes in length) rolling out initially on Marvel channels this fall. All episodes will premiere exclusively on the Marvel HQ YouTube channel , Marvel’s official family-friendly destination for kids, which has over 8.8M subscribers globally and brings fun Marvel content to kids and fans of all ages. The series will then roll out on the PLAY-DOH official YouTube channel, as well as additional platforms.

Fans can expect a fresh, ‘toyetic entertainment’ experience that ignites imagination and brings iconic Marvel Super Heroes to our young fans in a new, sensory way with PLAY-DOH compound, promising action-packed mini-adventures, mixed with humorous interactions.

Prepare to splat, cut, and roll your way through Iron Man’s Armor Maker Lab, a Spider-Man Launch & Slice Battle, a Hulk Smash & Squish, Captain America Stamping Shield, Spider-Man Thwip Squisher and Black Panther Cutting Claws in the wonderfully whimsical world of Play-Doh. Watch the PLAY-DOH Marvel Playsets come to CG simulated stop-motion life during the series!