Published August 15, 2024

The Avengers Take On Venom in New PLAY-DOH Marvel CG-Animated Shorts

Premiering on the Marvel HQ YouTube channel! Bringing 'toyetic entertainment' to life, the series is inspired by the newly launched PLAY-DOH and Marvel Playsets Collection, available now!

by Marika Hashimoto
Get out your crafting tools and cape in preparation for a heroically squishable new series where Spider-Man, Iron Man, Hulk, Captain America and Black Panther mold themselves to take on Venom in Play-Doh fashion!

Hasbro and Marvel announced a new PLAY-DOH and Marvel YouTube Series of CG simulated stop-motion shorts featuring high-action, imaginative stories. Inspired by the newly released PLAY-DOH Marvel Collection of playsets and Super Heroes, the series will be released on the Marvel HQ YouTube channel. 

Watch the PLAY-DOH and Marvel YouTube Series teaser trailer now!

 

The new PLAY-DOH and Marvel series will include 8 narrative episodes (each 3 minutes in length) rolling out initially on Marvel channels this fall. All episodes will premiere exclusively on the Marvel HQ YouTube channel, Marvel’s official family-friendly destination for kids, which has over 8.8M subscribers globally and brings fun Marvel content to kids and fans of all ages. The series will then roll out on the PLAY-DOH official YouTube channel, as well as additional platforms.

Fans can expect a fresh, ‘toyetic entertainment’ experience that ignites imagination and brings iconic Marvel Super Heroes to our young fans in a new, sensory way with PLAY-DOH compound, promising action-packed mini-adventures, mixed with humorous interactions.

Prepare to splat, cut, and roll your way through Iron Man’s Armor Maker Lab, a Spider-Man Launch & Slice Battle, a Hulk Smash & Squish, Captain America Stamping Shield, Spider-Man Thwip Squisher and Black Panther Cutting Claws in the wonderfully whimsical world of Play-Doh. Watch the PLAY-DOH Marvel Playsets come to CG simulated stop-motion life during the series!

 

Watch the teaser trailer on the Marvel HQ YouTube channel and look out for new episodes in Fall 2024. Get the PLAY-DOH Marvel Playsets at Walmart, available now!

Live Events

All the Marvel News from D23 2024

Comics

August 14's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Live Events

SDCC 2024: All the News from Marvel Studios’ Hall H Panel

Live Events

The Biggest Marvel News from San Diego Comic-Con 2024

Podcasts

See the X-Men Comics That Inspired ‘X-Men ‘97’

In this article: Hasbro Toys, Avengers, Venom (Symbiote), Venom (Eddie Brock), Spider-Man (Peter Parker), Iron Man (Tony Stark), Hulk (Bruce Banner), Captain America (Steve Rogers), Black Panther (T'Challa), Marvel Must Haves
