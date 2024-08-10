D23 2024: ‘Agatha All Along’ Surprises Fans with a Witchy Musical Performance

The cast of Agatha All Along brought a little musical magic to D23 2024.

Kathryn Hahn reprises her WandaVision role as Agatha Harkness in the upcoming Disney+ series, and she took the stage during Marvel Studios’ D23 presentation to tease the series’ witchy vibes. She was joined by costars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza, who treated fans to a surprise musical performance of "The Ballad of the Witches' Road," written by Oscar-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

Hahn capped off the performance by letting out a proper witch cackle, before debuting a mysterious new trailer and poster.