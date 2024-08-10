D23 2024: ‘Agatha All Along’ Surprises Fans with a Witchy Musical Performance
Kathryn Hahn returns as Agatha Harkness in the upcoming Disney+ series, premiering September 18.
The cast of Agatha All Along brought a little musical magic to D23 2024.
Kathryn Hahn reprises her WandaVision role as Agatha Harkness in the upcoming Disney+ series, and she took the stage during Marvel Studios’ D23 presentation to tease the series’ witchy vibes. She was joined by costars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza, who treated fans to a surprise musical performance of "The Ballad of the Witches' Road," written by Oscar-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.
Hahn capped off the performance by letting out a proper witch cackle, before debuting a mysterious new trailer and poster.
The series follows a down-on-her-luck Harkness as she teams up with a suspicious goth Teen (Locke), who helps her break free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…
Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos, and Jac Schaeffer serve as executive producers for Agatha All Along. The series’ directors include Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg, and Gandja Montiero.
Agatha All Along will premiere two episodes September 18 on Disney+.
D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event runs Friday, August 9, through Sunday, August 11 in Anaheim, California.
