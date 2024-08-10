D23 2024: Charlie Cox Previews 'Daredevil: Born Again'

Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk took over D23 2024.

During Marvel Studios’ D23 presentation on Friday night, stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio took the stage to tease a new look at their upcoming Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again.

Cox returns as vigilante lawyer Matt Murdock, aka the Man Without Fear, while D’Onofrio reprises his role as Fisk, aka Kingpin.

They were joined on stage by Jon Bernthal, who returns as Frank Castle/The Punisher, Deborah Ann Woll, who returns as Karen Page, and Elden Henson, who returns as Foggy Nelson.