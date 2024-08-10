Live Events
Published August 10, 2024

D23 2024: Charlie Cox Previews 'Daredevil: Born Again'

Matt Murdock returns in the upcoming Disney+ series.

by Devan Coggan

Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk took over D23 2024.

During Marvel Studios’ D23 presentation on Friday night, stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio took the stage to tease a new look at their upcoming Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again.

Cox returns as vigilante lawyer Matt Murdock, aka the Man Without Fear, while D’Onofrio reprises his role as Fisk, aka Kingpin.

They were joined on stage by Jon Bernthal, who returns as Frank Castle/The Punisher, Deborah Ann Woll, who returns as Karen Page, and Elden Henson, who returns as Foggy Nelson.

'Daredevil: Born Again'

Cox most recently appeared in 2022’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, while D’Onofrio popped up in Hawkeye and this year’s Echo.

Daredevil: Born Again will run for 18 episodes and premiere on Disney+.

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event runs Friday, August 9, through Sunday, August 11 in Anaheim, California. For all the latest Marvel news from D23 2024, follow along live on Marvel.comYouTubeInstagramX (formerly Twitter)Facebook, and TikTok.

