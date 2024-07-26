SDCC 2024: ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Surprises Hall H with the Ultimate Celebration of Life

As one final surprise, Marvel then took to the San Diego skyline with an 11-minute drone show, using 2,396 drones to form the images of Deadpool and Wolverine. The display broke the Guinness World Record for the largest aerial display of a fictional character formed by multirotors/drones.

The drone show closed out with a glimpse of the Fantastic Four logo and an image of the villain Galactus — as well as a tease for Marvel Studios’ Hall H presentation on Saturday.

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters now.

