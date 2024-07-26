SDCC 2024: ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Surprises Hall H with the Ultimate Celebration of Life
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and special guests took the stage at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 for a surprise screening.
Deadpool & Wolverine brought a little mutant madness to San Diego Comic-Con 2024.
Marvel Studios took over Hall H on Thursday for the Deadpool & Wolverine Celebration of Life, treating fans to a surprise screening of the new film. Stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Emma Corrin joined producer Kevin Feige and director Shawn Levy to talk about the film, before being interrupted by a clip of Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, urging them to show the whole movie.
After the screening ended, Reynolds and the cast took the stage again, but this time they were joined by the film’s top-secret guest stars. (No spoilers, but the crowd went wild.) Every audience member also took home a special Wolverine popcorn bucket.
As one final surprise, Marvel then took to the San Diego skyline with an 11-minute drone show, using 2,396 drones to form the images of Deadpool and Wolverine. The display broke the Guinness World Record for the largest aerial display of a fictional character formed by multirotors/drones.
The drone show closed out with a glimpse of the Fantastic Four logo and an image of the villain Galactus — as well as a tease for Marvel Studios’ Hall H presentation on Saturday.
Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters now.
Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters now.

San Diego Comic-Con 2024 runs Thursday, July 25 through Sunday, July 28.
