Marvel Entertainment Announces 2022 ECCC Panel Schedule
Marvel Entertainment will also conduct portfolio reviews throughout the weekend at ECCC 2022. Read on for details!
This weekend, Marvel Entertainment returns to Emerald City Comic Con (ECCC) with a couple of opportunities for budding comics creators. From Thursday, August 18 through Sunday, August 21, we will show you how to break into comics the Marvel way, conduct portfolio reviews, and so much more.
Check out Marvel Entertainment’s ECCC 2022 panel schedule below, True Believer!
Friday, August 19
MARVEL COMICS: Breaking into Comics the Marvel Way
12:45pm | Room 204
Are you a writer or artist? Ever dream of working for Marvel? Do you find yourself thinking, "I could do that...if I knew how!" Well, here's your chance! Join Associate Editor Danny Khazem alongside special guests Tini Howard (KNIGHTS OF X), Rod Reis (NEW MUTANTS), and Jim Zub (THUNDERBOLTS) to find out the answers on how to get your foot in the door and make your job Marvel!
In addition to the "Breaking into Comics the Marvel Way" panel, Marvel will be conducting portfolio reviews at ECCC throughout the weekend. Artists can leave their portfolio copies (no original art) in Room 304 between 10AM and 5PM each day, then return the following morning to see if you were chosen for a meeting. However, no same-day reviews will be allowed and no writing samples will be reviewed.
Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more upcoming news about ECCC 2022, which runs Thursday, August 18 through Sunday, August 21!
You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.
For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Culture & Lifestyle
Marvel Mission: ‘T.E.S.T. Kitchen’s’ Tonkatsu Torta