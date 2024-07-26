‘Marvel Contest of Champions’ and Google Play Team Up to Take Rewards to New Heights at San Diego Comic-Con 2024
Rise high above SDCC with the Google Play Wheel of Champions, a massive Ferris wheel gaming experience with surprise spin rewards for Google Play Points members!
To celebrate SDCC 2024, Marvel and Google Play are teaming up to reward Google Play Points members with a supercharged fan experience. Introducing the Google Play WHEEL OF CHAMPIONS—a larger-than-life prize wheel rising high above the skyline from July 25-28 at the Martin Luther King Jr Promenade, located next to the Hilton Gaslamp in San Diego.
At the Google Play WHEEL OF CHAMPIONS fan experience, playing is your ticket to ride! Guests will play an exclusive Marvel Contest of Champions quest in line to earn a seat on the 80-foot Ferris wheel, before they soar above the San Diego convention in gondolas featuring iconic Super Heroes and Villains.
All Comic-Con badgeholders can enjoy the ride, take home an exclusive Google Play x Marvel collector’s pin, and have the chance to win epic prizes.
Silver+ Google Play Points members can pre-register for a Hero Pass on Google Play to unlock VIP access to the experience and even more exclusive Marvel collectibles.
Google Play Points members at home can also #GoPlay and get in on the fun. Assemble at g.co/play/ComicCon during SDCC weekend to redeem points for the following exclusives:
- Exclusive MCOC Bundles - Redeem points to unlock an exclusive set of 4-Star Champions or a 6-Star Featured Hero Crystal from the Marvel Contest of Champions bundles, available exclusively on Google Play.
- Limited-Edition Marvel Comics - Exchange points for premium collectibles like silver or gold foil MARVEL #1000 comics and the Marvel Contest of Champions 10th Anniversary edition comic.
- Points Boost - Play Marvel Contest of Champions during San Diego Comic-Con weekend and get a 6x Play Points boost!
For more information on the Google Play experience, please visit: g.co/play/ComicCon.
San Diego Comic-Con 2024 runs Thursday, July 25, through Sunday, July 28. For all the latest Marvel news from SDCC 2024, follow along on Marvel.com, YouTube, Instagram, X, Facebook, and TikTok.
Paid for by Marvel Contest of Champions and Google Play.
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Movies
Sam Wilson Takes Flight in First 'Captain America: Brave New World' Trailer
TV Shows
Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness Returns in 'Agatha All Along' Trailer