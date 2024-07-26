‘Marvel Contest of Champions’ and Google Play Team Up to Take Rewards to New Heights at San Diego Comic-Con 2024

All Comic-Con badgeholders can enjoy the ride, take home an exclusive Google Play x Marvel collector’s pin, and have the chance to win epic prizes.

Silver+ Google Play Points members can pre-register for a Hero Pass on Google Play to unlock VIP access to the experience and even more exclusive Marvel collectibles.

Google Play Points members at home can also #GoPlay and get in on the fun. Assemble at g.co/play/ComicCon during SDCC weekend to redeem points for the following exclusives:

Exclusive MCOC Bundles - Redeem points to unlock an exclusive set of 4-Star Champions or a 6-Star Featured Hero Crystal from the Marvel Contest of Champions bundles, available exclusively on Google Play.



Limited-Edition Marvel Comics - Exchange points for premium collectibles like silver or gold foil MARVEL #1000 comics and the Marvel Contest of Champions 10th Anniversary edition comic.



Points Boost - Play Marvel Contest of Champions during San Diego Comic-Con weekend and get a 6x Play Points boost!

For more information on the Google Play experience, please visit: g.co/play/ComicCon.

San Diego Comic-Con 2024 runs Thursday, July 25, through Sunday, July 28. For all the latest Marvel news from SDCC 2024, follow along on Marvel.com, YouTube, Instagram, X, Facebook, and TikTok.

Paid for by Marvel Contest of Champions and Google Play.