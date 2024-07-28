SDCC 2024: Robert Downey Jr. to Play Doom in the Russo Brothers’ ‘Avengers: Doomsday’
In a surprise San Diego Comic-Con announcement, Joe and Anthony Russo will return to the MCU to direct back-to-back ‘Avengers’ films.
Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
During Marvel Studios’ blockbuster Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced that Joe and Anthony Russo will return to direct two new movies: Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Downey, who starred as the beloved Tony Stark/Iron Man in 10 films, will also return in a new role, this time playing the iconic villain Victor von Doom.
The Russo brothers previously directed four movies for Marvel Studios: Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Taking the stage to raucous cheers, Joe and Anthony Russo told the crowd that they jumped at the chance to direct Secret Wars, calling it “the biggest story that Marvel Comics ever told” and the reason they first “fell in love with comics.”
The Russos added that there is “one very, very important character that is required to do Secret Wars justice,” setting up the introduction of the notorious Doctor Doom. A group of green cloaked figures then took the stage in Doom masks, before one of them stepped forward to reveal himself as Downey. The Hall H crowd erupted, leading a chant of “RDJ!”
“New mask, same task,” Downey said. “What can I tell you? I like playing complicated characters.”
The Russos’ company AGBO will produce both films alongside Marvel Studios. Stephen McFeely, who worked on the Captain America trilogy and Avengers: Endgame, will pen the script.
"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a lifelong dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made,” the Russo brothers said in a statement after the panel. “We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves.”
Following the groundbreaking conclusion of Avengers: Endgame, the Russo Brothers founded AGBO in 2017, aiming to innovate storytelling across film, TV, gaming, and interactive media. As an independent studio led by a collective of seasoned artists, AGBO has achieved unprecedented success, setting new benchmarks with 11 number-one global openings and over $7 billion in box office revenue.
AGBO’s production Everything Everywhere All at Once earned seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, while the Citadel franchise became Prime Video's second-most-watched show in history. Their Netflix ventures, including The Gray Man, directed by the Russos and starring Chris Hemsworth, rank among the platform's most-watched content, with Extraction emerging as their most successful franchise to date.
Currently, AGBO is in post-production on Netflix's The Electric State, directed by the Russos and featuring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, based on the acclaimed graphic novel.
Avengers: Doomsday will be released in May 2026 and Avengers: Secret Wars in May 2027.
San Diego Comic-Con 2024 runs Thursday, July 25 through Sunday, July 28.
