SDCC 2024: Robert Downey Jr. to Play Doom in the Russo Brothers’ ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

During Marvel Studios’ blockbuster Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced that Joe and Anthony Russo will return to direct two new movies: Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Downey, who starred as the beloved Tony Stark/Iron Man in 10 films, will also return in a new role, this time playing the iconic villain Victor von Doom.

The Russo brothers previously directed four movies for Marvel Studios: Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Taking the stage to raucous cheers, Joe and Anthony Russo told the crowd that they jumped at the chance to direct Secret Wars, calling it “the biggest story that Marvel Comics ever told” and the reason they first “fell in love with comics.”

The Russos added that there is “one very, very important character that is required to do Secret Wars justice,” setting up the introduction of the notorious Doctor Doom. A group of green cloaked figures then took the stage in Doom masks, before one of them stepped forward to reveal himself as Downey. The Hall H crowd erupted, leading a chant of “RDJ!”

“New mask, same task,” Downey said. “What can I tell you? I like playing complicated characters.”