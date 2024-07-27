SDCC 2024: Marvel Studios’ ‘Thunderbolts*’ Cast Teases the Film in Hall H

The cast of Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* took over Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con 2024.

During the studio’s massive Hall H presentation, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige took the stage to introduce the cast and filmmakers behind the upcoming film. Director Jake Schreier was joined by stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Lewis Pullman, Hannah John-Kamen, Olga Kurylenko, Wyatt Russell, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Florence Pugh, and Sebastian Stan.

Thunderbolts* will hit theaters May 2, 2025.

Find more schedules and get the latest Marvel news and announcements at San Diego! San Diego Comic-Con 2024 runs Thursday, July 25 through Sunday, July 28.