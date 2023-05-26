'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' Arrives on Blu-ray

Look out for the little guy! Ant-Man is back with the whole family, in their biggest adventure yet! Join Scott, Hope, Hank, Janet, and Cassie as they take audiences deeper than ever before into the Quantum Realm – and face off against the all-powerful Kang the Conqueror.

Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now available on Blu-ray, and if you're adding the newly released movie to your collection find a printable cover above! Marvel Comic artists Eduard Petrovich, Valerio Schiti, and Marte Garcia's all-new artwork is available to add to download and print now.

In Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Super Heroes Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible. Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige, p.g.a. and Stephen Broussard, p.g.a., Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O'Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar.

Bonus Features*

Gag Reel

Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Audio Commentary

Watch the film with audio commentary by director Peyton Reed and writer Jeff Loveness.

Featurettes

All in the Family – Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Michelle Pfeiffer discuss the complex layers and secrets – yet incredibly strong bond of this heroic family.

Deleted Scenes

Drink The Ooze – Upon entering the Quantum Realm, Scott Lang nervously drinks the ooze.

*Bonus features vary by product and retailer