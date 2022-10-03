Movies
Published October 3, 2022

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Latest Action-Packed Trailer Arrives

Plus, tickets are now on sale for the upcoming film!

by Marvel

Tickets are now on sale for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the action-packed feature film that ventures back to the kingdom of Wakanda where a new threat emerges from a hidden undersea nation called Talokan. A brand-new trailer (which you can watch above) and poster and images (which you can find below) also debuted today.

Fans counting the days to the film’s November 11 release can purchase tickets wherever tickets are sold.  Now fans, communities and organizations can arrange group bookings and theater buy-outs by visiting: WakandaForeverTickets.com.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever poster

In the film, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of Talokan, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opens in theaters November 11, 2022.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

