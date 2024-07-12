Sam Wilson Takes Flight in First 'Captain America: Brave New World' Trailer

Captain America is ready for takeoff.

Marvel Studios has shared the first teaser trailer for Captain America: Brave New World, unveiling a new look at Sam Wilson’s next mission. Anthony Mackie returns as the high-flying hero, who’s officially taken up the mantle of Captain America.

The trailer kicks off with a tense White House meeting, as Sam comes to face with newly-elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross. Harrison Ford makes his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Ross, a role originated by the late William Hurt.

Ross and Sam have a bit of a history: In his previous role as Secretary of State, Ross was responsible for arresting Sam and his fellow Avengers during the events of Captain America: Civil War. Now as president, Ross is eager to work with Sam, hoping to make Captain America an official military position.

But that tentative alliance is jeopardized when Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident, with friend and retired super-soldier Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly) as the prime suspect. Sam’s investigation send him on a dangerous chase, and the trailer ends with a deadly showdown and a tease of the menacing Red Hulk.

The trailer also features a few familiar faces: Danny Ramirez returns as former Air Force lieutenant Joaquin Torres, who’s picked up Sam’s old wings and taken on the role of Falcon. Tim Blake Nelson is also back as Samuel Sterns, AKA The Leader, appearing in the MCU for the first time since 2008’s The Incredible Hulk.

New to the cast is Shira Haas, who joins as Ruth Bat-Seraph. A former Black Widow, Ruth is now a high-ranking U.S. government official who has the trust of President Ross. Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, and Xosha Roquemore also star.

The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

In addition to the first trailer, Marvel also shared a new poster.