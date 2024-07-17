See the Track List for the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Soundtrack
Rock out with the official soundtrack, featuring music by *NSYNC, Stray Kids, Fergie, and more.
Get ready to crank up the Van Jamz: The track list for the official Deadpool & Wolverine soundtrack is here.
Music has always played a key role in the Deadpool films, from that DMX needle drop in the first film to Celine Dion’s original song “Ashes” in Deadpool 2. Now, Hollywood Records is unveiling the track list for Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, featuring *NSYNC, Stray Kids, Fergie, and more.
Releasing July 24, the original soundtrack for Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine features 18 eclectic songs — including “You’re the One That I Want” from Grease and “The Greatest Show” from The Greatest Showman (as performed by Deadpool & Wolverine star Hugh Jackman).
The soundtrack will also be available on CD and a 12-inch 2-LP vinyl on July 26. The Deadpool & Wolverine Original Score digital album, with music by composer Rob Simonsen, will also be available in ATMOS on July 24, along with the digital deluxe edition soundtrack, which includes both songs and score.
The Deadpool & Wolverine Original Motion Picture Soundtrack track list follows:
1. “Only You (And You Alone)” – Performed by The Platters
2. “Bye Bye Bye” – Performed by *NSYNC
3. “Angel of the Morning” – Performed by Merrilee Rush & The Turnabouts
4. "SLASH” – Performed by Stray Kids
5. “Glamorous” – Performed by Fergie
6. “Iris”–- Performed by The Goo Goo Dolls
7. “The Power of Love” – Performed by Huey Lewis & The News
8. “I'm a Ramblin' Man” – Performed by Waylon Jennings
9. “You Belong to Me” – Performed by Patsy Cline (Featuring - The Jordanaires)
10. “The Lady in Red” – Performed by Chris de Burgh
11. “I'm With You” – Performed by Avril Lavigne
12. “The Greatest Show” (From The Greatest Showman/Soundtrack Version) – Performed by Zac Efron and Zendaya and Hugh Jackman and Keala Settle and The Greatest Showman Ensemble
13. “You're the One That I Want” – Performed by Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta
14. “I'll Be Seeing You” – Performed by Jimmy Durante
15. “Make Me Lose Control” – Performed by Eric Carmen
16. “You're All I Need to Get By” (with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra) – Performed by Aretha Franklin
17. “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” – Performed by Green Day
18. “LFG” (Theme from Deadpool & Wolverine) – Performed by Rob Simonsen
You can also stream the official Deadpool playlist on Spotify, featuring music from all three Deadpool movies.
Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters July 26.
