Movies
Published July 17, 2024

See the Track List for the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Soundtrack

Rock out with the official soundtrack, featuring music by *NSYNC, Stray Kids, Fergie, and more.

by Devan Coggan

Get ready to crank up the Van Jamz: The track list for the official Deadpool & Wolverine soundtrack is here.

Music has always played a key role in the Deadpool films, from that DMX needle drop in the first film to Celine Dion’s original song “Ashes” in Deadpool 2. Now, Hollywood Records is unveiling the track list for Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, featuring *NSYNC, Stray Kids, Fergie, and more.  

Releasing July 24, the original soundtrack for Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine features 18 eclectic songs — including “You’re the One That I Want” from Grease and “The Greatest Show” from The Greatest Showman (as performed by Deadpool & Wolverine star Hugh Jackman). 

The soundtrack will also be available on CD and a 12-inch 2-LP vinyl on July 26. The Deadpool & Wolverine Original Score digital album, with music by composer Rob Simonsen, will also be available in ATMOS on July 24, along with the digital deluxe edition soundtrack, which includes both songs and score.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' tracklist

The Deadpool & Wolverine Original Motion Picture Soundtrack track list follows:

1. “Only You (And You Alone)” – Performed by The Platters
2. “Bye Bye Bye” – Performed by *NSYNC
3. “Angel of the Morning” – Performed by Merrilee Rush & The Turnabouts
4. "SLASH” – Performed by Stray Kids
5. “Glamorous” – Performed by Fergie
6. “Iris”–- Performed by The Goo Goo Dolls
7. “The Power of Love” – Performed by Huey Lewis & The News
8. “I'm a Ramblin' Man” – Performed by Waylon Jennings
9. “You Belong to Me” – Performed by Patsy Cline (Featuring - The Jordanaires)
10. “The Lady in Red” – Performed by Chris de Burgh
11. “I'm With You” – Performed by Avril Lavigne
12. “The Greatest Show” (From The Greatest Showman/Soundtrack Version) – Performed by Zac Efron and Zendaya and Hugh Jackman and Keala Settle and The Greatest Showman Ensemble
13. “You're the One That I Want” – Performed by Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta
14. “I'll Be Seeing You” – Performed by Jimmy Durante
15. “Make Me Lose Control” – Performed by Eric Carmen
16. “You're All I Need to Get By” (with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra) – Performed by Aretha Franklin
17. “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” – Performed by Green Day
18. “LFG” (Theme from Deadpool & Wolverine) – Performed by Rob Simonsen

You can also stream the official Deadpool playlist on Spotify, featuring music from all three Deadpool movies.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters July 26.

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Sam Wilson Takes Flight in First 'Captain America: Brave New World'

Movies

Sam Wilson Takes Flight in First 'Captain America: Brave New World' Trailer

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness Returns in 'Agatha All Along' Trailer

TV Shows

Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness Returns in 'Agatha All Along' Trailer

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
PHOENIX (2024) #1 cover by Yasmine Putri

Comics

July 17's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Magneto in 'X-Men '97'

Podcasts

See the X-Men Comics That Inspired ‘X-Men ‘97’

'Marvel Studios' The Avengers'

Movies

The Avengers Assemble to Dub 2012 Film in the Lakota Language

In this article: Deadpool & Wolverine

Related

The New Season of 'MARVEL SNAP' Calls for Maximum Effort

Games

The New Season of 'MARVEL SNAP' Calls for Maximum Effort

Because Deadpool wouldn't have it any other way!

1 week ago
Shop Marvel Must Haves: Collector's Items You've Never Seen Before

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: Collector's Items You've Never Seen Before

Whether you're starting or adding to your Marvel collection, you'll treasure these unique pieces for years to come!

2 weeks ago
'Deadpool & Wolverine' Trailer Still

Movies

Marvel Studios Debuts New 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Trailer & Posters

Get ready for the most anticipated super hero team-up ever, coming to theaters July 26!

2 months ago
deadpool & wolverine

Movies

First 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Teaser Debuts During The Big Game

Come together, July 26.

5 months ago