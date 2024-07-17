See the Track List for the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Soundtrack

Get ready to crank up the Van Jamz: The track list for the official Deadpool & Wolverine soundtrack is here.

Music has always played a key role in the Deadpool films, from that DMX needle drop in the first film to Celine Dion’s original song “Ashes” in Deadpool 2. Now, Hollywood Records is unveiling the track list for Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, featuring *NSYNC, Stray Kids, Fergie, and more.

Releasing July 24, the original soundtrack for Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine features 18 eclectic songs — including “You’re the One That I Want” from Grease and “The Greatest Show” from The Greatest Showman (as performed by Deadpool & Wolverine star Hugh Jackman).

The soundtrack will also be available on CD and a 12-inch 2-LP vinyl on July 26. The Deadpool & Wolverine Original Score digital album, with music by composer Rob Simonsen, will also be available in ATMOS on July 24, along with the digital deluxe edition soundtrack, which includes both songs and score.