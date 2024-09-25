'Deadpool & Wolverine' Coming to Digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD
'Deadpool & Wolverine' are coming together...Watch at home with your Best Bubs again and again and again!
LFG! Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine bursts onto digital retailers (Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango) on October 1 and explodes on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on October 22.
The highly anticipated introduction of the edgy and dynamically comical heroes into the Marvel Cinematic Universe has already proven to be a massive success, becoming the biggest rated-R movie in history and the #5 highest-grossing MCU domestic release of all-time. “The movie broke so many records,” said Ryan Reynolds. “The only way to describe how I feel is, just south of ‘I’m finally enough’ and slightly north of, ‘I forgive my father.’”
Certified-Fresh and Verified Hot on Rotten Tomatoes™ and celebrated by critics as “Just really f*cking fun” (Kristy Puchko, Mashable), “Fires on all cylinders, and one viewing is not enough” (Pete Hammond, Deadline), and “The Greatest Film Ever Made” (Ryan Reynolds), the home entertainment release goes far beyond the fourth wall with exclusive content featuring a hilarious gag reel, deleted scenes, all-new featurettes, filmmaker commentary with director/producer/writer, Shawn Levy and star/producer/writer, Ryan Reynolds and much more of that extras s$%t fans love.
Plus, get your socks ready, nerds…you can look for all the cameos and Easter eggs you missed in the theater when the film arrives in stunning, mind-blowing 4K Ultra HD Dolby Vision® along with Atmos® audio for the finest picture and sound presentation at home!
Moreover, a maximum effort has gone into Amazon Prime Video’s Bonus X-ray Experience. More revealing than red spandex, it includes featurettes you can’t get just anywhere including Deadpool doodles, character pros and cons, and trivia that’s been fact-checked by the Merc with a Mouth himself (pinkie swear). And there’s a carousel of fun on Fandango at Home and crisp, juicy bits on Apple TV for pumpkin-pie lovers and everyone else, including those who are Avengers-adjacent, to enjoy.
The 4K UHD Blu-ray will be released in a national sku and special limited-edition SteelBooks®, featuring exclusive custom art and packaging. Fans will see red and yellow with two SteelBook versions to choose—one version spotlights Deadpool and the other showcases Wolverine, with images of each character’s multiple variants in all their glory included inside!
A special edition Blu-ray will be available exclusively at Walmart, featuring a Deadpool Corps pop-up inside for an extra rise in fun!
Film Synopsis
Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date—Deadpool & Wolverine. A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his home world faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to... oh hell, just watch the movie. Synopses are stupid.
Bonus Features*
- Finding Madonna: Making the Oner – Director Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds break down a historic scene in the film: the “Oner,” which highlights the first fight in which Deadpool and Wolverine finally unite.
- Practical Approach: Celebrating the Art of Ray Chan – A tribute to longtime Marvel Studios collaborator Ray Chan, who sadly passed away in 2024 – the cast and crew recall anecdotes and echo the resounding positive effects of filming on the set he helped design, full of intricate details and Easter eggs.
- Loose Ends: The Legacy Heroes – Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, and the cast and crew go through some of the mind-blowing cameos and the characters who finally get their deserved endings. They cover the intensive choreographed sequences, updated costumes, and assembling the iconic team.
- Wolverine – Hugh Jackman describes the return to his iconic role as Wolverine. Cast and crew discuss how he picks up his yellow and blue suit for the first time, brings variety to the role, and continues his legacy from previous films.
- Filmmaker Commentary – Listen to audio commentary by director Shawn Levy and actor Ryan Reynolds.
- Gag Reel – Watch some hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Deadpool & Wolverine
- Deleted Scenes
- Elevator Ride – Paradox explains the sacred timeline to Deadpool as they walk around the TVA.
- Do Nothing – B-15 instructs Paradox to stay out of trouble, rejecting his efforts to take action.
- Daddy’s In Love – B-15 and Peter strike up a romance. Peter announces he is in love to his friends, Headpool and Kidpool.
- “Fun Sack”
- Dr. Deadpool – Dr. Deadpool, Ph.D. very kindly informs us of the risks of testicular cancer and tries to convince Hugh Jackman to do a live checkup.
- Product Review – Deadpool shows off some toys and trinkets from the franchise, including one top-secret item that may or may not be a spoiler.
- Wade is Back – Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman promote a movie...but Ryan misleads Hugh on just exactly which movie they are there for.
*Bonus features may vary by product and retailer
Cast
Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson / Deadpool
Hugh Jackman as Logan / Wolverine
Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova
Matthew Macfadyen as Mr. Paradox
Dafne Keen as Laura / X-23
Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan
Morena Baccarin as Vanessa
Rob Delaney as Peter
Leslie Uggams as Blind Al
Karan Soni as Dopinder
Jennifer Garner as Elektra
Wesley Snipes as Blade
Channing Tatum as Gambit
Chris Evans as Johnny Storm
Produced by
Kevin Feige (p.g.a.), Shawn Levy (p.g.a.), Ryan Reynolds (p.g.a.) & Lauren Shuler Donner
Executive Producers
Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey & Simon Kinberg
Written by
Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wenick, Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy
Directed by
Shawn Levy
Product Specifications
Release Date
Digital: October 1, 2024
Physical: October 22, 2024
Product SKUs
Digital: 4K UHD, HD, SD
Physical: Cinematic Universe Edition (4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital Code); Deadpool SteelBook Packaging (4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital Code); Wolverine SteelBook Packaging (4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital Code); Blu-ray Combo Pack (Blu-ray + Digital Code); and DVD
Retail Physical Exclusive: Walmart Deadpool Corps Pop-Up Packaging (Blu-ray™ + Digital Code)
Digital Bundle: Deadpool 3-Movie Collection (Digital 4K / HD / SD)
Feature Run Time
Approx. 128 minutes
Rating
U.S.: R
Canada: 14A
Disc Size
4K UHD: 66GB
Blu-ray: 50GB
DVD: 8.5GB
Aspect Ratio
Digital: Widescreen 2.39:1
Physical: Widescreen 2.39:1
Audio
4K: English Dolby Atmos and 2.0 Dolby Digital Descriptive Audio, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Digital Language Tracks
Blu-ray: English 7.1 DTS-HDMA and 2.0 Dolby Digital Descriptive Audio, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Digital Language Tracks
DVD: English, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Digital and English 2.0 Dolby Digital Descriptive Audio Language Tracks
Digital: English Dolby Atmos (UHD only, some platforms), English 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, Spanish 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, French 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, English Descriptive Audio 2.0 Dolby Digital (some platforms)
Subtitles
4K: English SDH, Spanish and French
Blu-ray: English SDH, Spanish and French
DVD: English SDH, Spanish and French
Digital: English SDH, Spanish and French (some platforms)
Add the Highest-Grossing R-Rated Film of All-Time to your Marvel Studios Movie Collection when it arrives on Digital on October 1 and on 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™ and DVD on October 22.
Experience all the laughs with hours of all-new Exclusive Bonus Content including a Gag Reel, Deleted Scenes, Filmmaker Commentary and All-New Featurettes!
