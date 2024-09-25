'Deadpool & Wolverine' Coming to Digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD

LFG! Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine bursts onto digital retailers (Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango) on October 1 and explodes on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on October 22.

The highly anticipated introduction of the edgy and dynamically comical heroes into the Marvel Cinematic Universe has already proven to be a massive success, becoming the biggest rated-R movie in history and the #5 highest-grossing MCU domestic release of all-time. “The movie broke so many records,” said Ryan Reynolds. “The only way to describe how I feel is, just south of ‘I’m finally enough’ and slightly north of, ‘I forgive my father.’”

Certified-Fresh and Verified Hot on Rotten Tomatoes™ and celebrated by critics as “Just really f*cking fun” (Kristy Puchko, Mashable), “Fires on all cylinders, and one viewing is not enough” (Pete Hammond, Deadline), and “The Greatest Film Ever Made” (Ryan Reynolds), the home entertainment release goes far beyond the fourth wall with exclusive content featuring a hilarious gag reel, deleted scenes, all-new featurettes, filmmaker commentary with director/producer/writer, Shawn Levy and star/producer/writer, Ryan Reynolds and much more of that extras s$%t fans love.

Plus, get your socks ready, nerds…you can look for all the cameos and Easter eggs you missed in the theater when the film arrives in stunning, mind-blowing 4K Ultra HD Dolby Vision® along with Atmos® audio for the finest picture and sound presentation at home!

Moreover, a maximum effort has gone into Amazon Prime Video’s Bonus X-ray Experience. More revealing than red spandex, it includes featurettes you can’t get just anywhere including Deadpool doodles, character pros and cons, and trivia that’s been fact-checked by the Merc with a Mouth himself (pinkie swear). And there’s a carousel of fun on Fandango at Home and crisp, juicy bits on Apple TV for pumpkin-pie lovers and everyone else, including those who are Avengers-adjacent, to enjoy.

The 4K UHD Blu-ray will be released in a national sku and special limited-edition SteelBooks®, featuring exclusive custom art and packaging. Fans will see red and yellow with two SteelBook versions to choose—one version spotlights Deadpool and the other showcases Wolverine, with images of each character’s multiple variants in all their glory included inside!