Go Behind the Scenes of Marvel Studios’ Signature Sound

Sound has always been a foundational element of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, from the booms of Iron Man’s repulsor blasts to the fizzing crackle of Doctor Strange’s portals. Now, IMAX and DTS are taking fans behind the scenes to explore the crucial role sound plays in Marvel Studios movies.

As part of the DTS Craft Masters series, IMAX and DTS sat down with Marvel post-production executives Evan Jacobs and Chris Russell to discuss how Marvel Studios shapes its signature sound.

“Marvel’s first priority is always: Tell the best story,” Russell says. “A lot of those immersive technologies help us do that. I think sometimes, people lose track of the influence [sound] can have on your experience.”

Select Marvel Studios films are now available to stream on Disney+ with IMAX Enhanced sound, giving fans an immersive at-home experience.

“What’s unique about the DTS technology is when you go to the theater to see a film in IMAX, you are hearing an enhanced, unique IMAX mix,” Russell explains. “DTS allows that enhanced theatrical mix to be translated to your home specifically.”

Disney+ subscribers can now stream 18 Marvel Studios films + with IMAX Enhanced sound: Ant-Man and The Wasp, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Black Widow, Captain America: Civil War, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Eternals, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, Thor: Ragnarok, and Thor: Love and Thunder.