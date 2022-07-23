SDCC 2022: Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Teaser Trailer and Poster Released

In Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli.

Feige also shared that the film is the final title in Phase 4. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” opens in U.S. theaters Nov. 11, 2022.

To add to the excitement, the first taste of 'Black Panther: World of Wakanda' will be available through a new music release available for pre-save/pre-add: Wakanda Forever Prologue, releasing on July 25, 2022.

Composer Ludwig Göransson shared the following about the Wakanda Forever Prologue:

"This Prologue is an aural first glimpse of Wakanda Forever.



The sound world for the film began with extended trips to Mexico and Nigeria. We spent our days working with traditional musicians who educated us about the cultural, social, and historical contexts of their music. We built a catalogue of instrumental and vocal recordings with them that explored both traditional and non-traditional uses of their musical material.



During the nights on these trips, we had recording sessions with contemporary artists who were akin to the characters and thematic material explored in the film. Using Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole’s script as a blueprint, along with the recordings from the traditional musicians, we began to build a musical vocabulary for the characters, storylines, and cultures of Talocan and Wakanda.



The instrumental score and soundtrack for Wakanda Forever both organically grew from these sessions and workshops. They are conceived together as a singular entity to create an immersive and enveloping sound world for the film."

Pre-Save/Pre-Add to your library Wakanda Forever Prologue here: https://presave.umusic.com/bpwfp, and enjoy the glimpse of Wakanda Forever on July 25, 2022.