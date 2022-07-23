Movies
Published July 23, 2022

SDCC 2022: Marvel Studios' 'Fantastic Four' Release Date Announced

by Marvel
Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four

San Diego Comic-Con is once again in full swing, and that can only mean one thing: Marvel Studios has returned to Hall H! During the blockbuster Marvel Studios panel at the convention center, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige took the stage to thunderous cheers and applause to announce what’s coming next out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in theaters and streaming on Disney+.

During the presentation Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, announced that Marvel Studios' 'Fantastic Four' will be arriving in theaters November 8, 2024.

Find more schedules and get the latest Marvel news and announcements at San Diego!

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 runs Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24. For all the latest Marvel news from SDCC 2022, follow along live on Marvel.comYouTubeTwitterFacebook and Twitch.

5:46

Marvel Live

Marvel Studios Announcements from Hall H at SDCC 2019!

In this article: Fantastic Four, Fantastic Four, San Diego Comic-Con 2022

