Movies
Published August 24, 2021

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Peter Parker Grapples With Unmasked Life In First Teaser Trailer

Swinging into theaters on December 17, 2021!

by Rachel Paige

The first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has arrived and if Peter Parker is about to face his greatest challenge yet: thanks to Mysterio’s actions (and lies), the world knows he’s Spider-Man. Now that certainly puts a damper on his senior year of high school. 

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, and  Marisa Tomei all reprising their roles from the previous Spidey films, with Benedict Cumberbatch joining the fray as Doctor Strange (but maybe don’t call him “Stephen,” that’s weird).. The film is directed by Jon Watts, and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers; the film is produced by Kevin and Feige Amy Pascal, and executive producers Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, JoAnn Perritano, Rachel O’Connor, Avi Arad, and Matt Tolmach.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17.

 

'Spider-Man: No Way Home'
'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

