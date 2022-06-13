'Thor: Love and Thunder': New Cosmic Character Posters Arrive

They’re back and better than ever. And you know how that old Asgardian saying goes — two Thors are better than one.

A brand new back of character posters for Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder have arrived in this realm, including ones for both Thor and Mighty Thor. Say hello to the Space Viking himself and his ex-girlfriend, Jane Foster!

That’s not all, as new posters for Thor’s friends (​​Valkyrie and Korg), foes (Gorr), and goats (ToothGrinder and ToothGnasher) are here, too, along with a look at the powerful Zeus!

Find all the character posters in the image gallery below, and tickets for Thor: Love and Thunder are on sale now!

Thor: Love and Thunder finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced — a search for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who — to Thor’s surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Where will this quest take them? On a trek to Olympus where Zeus (Russell Crowe) reigns supreme, for starters.

Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Returning director Taika Waititi is back to helm Thor: Love and Thunder, and the film is produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum.

Adventure awaits, Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters July 8, 2022.

Want more of the God of Thunder? Follow Thor on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.