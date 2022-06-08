Movies
Published June 8, 2022

Tickets For ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Arrive In This Realm on Monday

One month till Thor’s latest cosmic adventure begins.

by Rachel Paige
thor

In just one month, the Space Viking returns. Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters on July 8th but you don’t have to wait until then to start preparing for the cosmic adventure — tickets for the film go on sale Monday, June 13. 

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced — a search for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who — to Thor’s surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Where will this quest take them? On a trek to Olympus where Zeus (Russell Crowe) reigns supreme, for starters. 

Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Returning director Taika Waititi is back to helm Thor: Love and Thunder, and the film is produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum. 

Adventure awaits, Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters July 8, 2022.

In this article: Thor (Thor Odinson), Jane Foster, Korg, Gorr the God Butcher, Thor: Love and Thunder

