Listen to ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow’ Now on SXM and Apple Podcasts

Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow, the latest installment of the award winning podcast series, 'Marvel's Wastelanders' is now available to listen on the SXM App and Marvel Podcasts Unlimited on Apple Podcasts.

Almost 30 years after The Day the Villains Won (AKA V-Day), Helen Black arrives at her new apartment in The Onar, a 161-story apartment complex in what used to be Midtown Manhattan.

Owned and operated by S.H.I.E.L.D., The Onar has become the very embodiment of the dystopic wealth and inequality that's engulfed New York City ever since V-Day. A collection of uber-rich families – including the media magnate Burge family – occupy the opulent penthouses in the DecaDomes, The Onar's highest ten stories. Helen Black's apartment is located in the much more humble "100 Block'. When her nosy neighbor Dr. Brian Mizuno asks Helen (through the paper thin walls) what brought her here, she cryptically alludes to "problems with an ex…"



On the same day that Helen moves into her apartment, Lisa Cartwright reports for her first day as a Junior Residential Security Analyst for Panopticog Solutions, a private security company hired by S.H.I.E.L.D. to monitor the residents of The Onar (without their knowledge or consent). Lisa is assigned to surveil Helen's corner of The 100 Block, and quickly discovers that Helen Black is not at all who she says she is.