Listen to the Latest Episode of 'Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye' Right Now

Thirty years ago, the villains of the world rose up and killed all the heroes. Well...all the heroes that mattered.

The sole survivor of the Avengers, Hawkeye, is now a sideshow freak, re-living the worst day of his life for paying audiences. He's surly, broken, and losing his sight, but there's still that fire in him to be a hero...to avenge his friends. And he's ready to do what needs to be done.

He's ready to kill every last person responsible for the deaths of those he loved most.