Published January 31, 2022

Marvel And SiriusXM Explore The Origins Of T’Challa In New Documentary Podcast ‘The History Of Marvel Comics: Black Panther’ Launching Monday, February 14

The six-episode unscripted podcast series is hosted by New York Times best-selling author Nic Stone

by Marvel
As Black History Month approaches, Marvel is taking fans on the ultimate historical journey, uncovering the evolution of Marvel’s first Black super hero: T’Challa, the Black Panther. Today, Marvel Entertainment and SiriusXM announced that their latest original unscripted podcast series, The History of Marvel Comics: Black Panther, premieres Monday, February 14.

The six-episode documentary podcast, hosted by New York Times best-selling author Nic Stone (“Shuri,” “Dear Martin”), explores the comic book origins of the Black Panther through conversations with the creators who shaped T’Challa’s journey, celebrates the innately Afro-Futuristic world of Wakanda, and analyzes the larger social impact of the character.

The History of Marvel Comics: Black Panther brings writers, artists, and historians together to share a story that only Marvel can tell. The show features exclusive interviews with notable talent including Brian Stelfreeze, Christopher Priest, Don McGregor, Joe Quesada, John Ridley, John Romita Jr., Reginald Hudlin, Ta-Nehisi Coates, and more.

Throughout The History of Marvel Comics: Black Panther, Stone will take both new and lifelong fans behind-the-scenes in a definitive tell-all of the incredible journey of T’Challa, how he came to be Black Panther, and how he and the world of Wakanda have evolved since. The show explores some of Black Panther’s most pivotal moments including Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s 1966 debut of the character at the height of the Civil Rights Movement, his continued evolution through the birth of the Black Power Movement, his time with the Avengers and of course, the launching of  Black Panther’s adventures.

“As thrilling as it’s been to watch Marvel’s first Black super hero leap his way to the top of fan-favorite lists over the past few years, getting to dig into his origin story with the people who made him (and the characters around him) is truly the coolest thing I’ve ever gotten to do,” said host Nic Stone. “I can’t wait for fans to hear from the individuals who have spent almost 60 years shaping, expanding, and humanizing our beloved King of Wakanda and Black Panther, especially as his world continues to grow.”

The series will initially be available exclusively on the SXM App and Marvel Podcasts Unlimited on Apple Podcasts. Episodes will be widely available one week later on Pandora, Stitcher, and all major podcast platforms in the U.S. Learn more at siriusxm.com/blackpanther.

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

In this article: Black Panther (T'Challa), The History of Marvel Comics: Black Panther

