Marvel Entertainment And SiriusXM Premiere New Scripted Podcast Series ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow’ On January 10

The next chapter of the Marvel’s Wastelanders audio epic has arrived! Today, Marvel Entertainment and SiriusXM announced their latest original scripted podcast series, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow, will premiere on Monday, January 10.

Following Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord and Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye, Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow is the third installment in the post-apocalyptic audio series. The 10-episode original scripted podcast is written by Alex Delyle (Fear the Walking Dead), directed by Timothy Busfield (Thirtysomething, The West Wing, and Peter Quill in Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord), with sound design and original music by Daniel Brunelle (The Two Princes, Sandra).

The series stars Academy Award-winning actress Susan Sarandon as Helen Black, and features performances by Eva Amurri (Saved!), Nate Corddry (Mom), Amber Gray (Hadestown), Melissa Gilbert (Little House on the Prairie), Chasten Harmon (Elementary), Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos), Justin Kirk (Weeds).

The story begins almost 30 years after The Day the Villains Won (aka V-Day), when Helen Black arrives at her new apartment in The Onar, a 161-story apartment complex in what used to be Midtown Manhattan. Owned and operated by S.H.I.E.L.D., The Onar has become the very embodiment of the dystopic wealth and inequality that’s engulfed New York City ever since V-Day. A collection of uber-rich families – including the media magnate Burge family – occupy the opulent penthouses in the DecaDomes, The Onar’s highest ten stories. Helen Black’s apartment is located in the much more humble “100 Block”. When her nosy neighbor Dr. Brian Mizuno asks Helen (through the paper-thin walls) what brought her here, she cryptically alludes to “problems with an ex…”.

On the same day that Helen moves into her apartment, Lisa Cartwright reports for her first day as a Junior Residential Security Analyst for Panopticog Solutions, a private security company hired by S.H.I.E.L.D. to monitor the residents of The Onar (without their knowledge or consent). Lisa is assigned to surveil Helen’s corner of The 100 Block, and quickly discovers that Helen Black is not at all who she says she is.



“Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow is a mysterious, fun, and wild ride! Whether you’re a fan of Black Widow, or just a fan of the all-star cast, you’re going to want to binge this series.” said Jill Du Boff, Director of Audio at Marvel. “The creative team, writer Alex Delyle, and director Timothy Busfield have really pulled out all the stops on this show and the immersive world they built will have you wondering, who is the Black Widow?”

The series will initially be available exclusively on the SXM App and Marvel Podcasts Unlimited on Apple Podcasts. Episodes will be widely available one week later on Pandora, Stitcher, and all major podcast platforms in the U.S. Learn more at marvel.com/wastelanders.