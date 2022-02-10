Podcasts
Published February 10, 2022

SNEAK PREVIEW: ‘The History Of Marvel Comics: Black Panther’ Podcast

Coming February 14th on SXM and Apple Podcasts, hear a sneak peek at the docuseries podcast hosted by Nic Stone

by Marvel
The History of Marvel Comics: Black Panther

Now's your chance to sample an exclusive clip from the upcoming podcast from Marvel Entertainment and SiriusXM, The History of Marvel Comics: Black PantherThe six episode documentary podcast launches on February 14th and is hosted by New York Times best-selling author Nic Stone, who explores the comic book origins of the Black Panther through conversations with the creators who shaped T’Challa’s journey, celebrates the innately Afro-Futuristic world of Wakanda, and analyzes the larger social impact of the character.

‘The History Of Marvel Comics: Black Panther’

The History of Marvel Comics: Black Panther brings writers, artists, and historians together to share a story that only Marvel can tell. The show features exclusive interviews with notable talent including Brian Stelfreeze, Christopher Priest, Don McGregor, Joe Quesada, John Ridley, John Romita Jr., Reginald Hudlin, Ta-Nehisi Coates, and more.

Throughout The History of Marvel Comics: Black Panther, Stone will take both new and lifelong fans behind-the-scenes in a definitive tell-all of the incredible journey of T’Challa, how he came to be Black Panther, and how he and the world of Wakanda have evolved since. The show explores some of Black Panther’s most pivotal moments including Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s 1966 debut of the character at the height of the Civil Rights Movement, his continued evolution through the birth of the Black Power Movement, his time with the Avengers and of course, the launching of  Black Panther’s adventures.

The series will initially be available exclusively on the SXM App and Marvel Podcasts Unlimited on Apple Podcasts. Episodes will be widely available one week later on Pandora, Stitcher, and all major podcast platforms in the U.S. Learn more at siriusxm.com/blackpanther.

