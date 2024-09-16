Kathryn Hahn on Her 'Agatha All Along' Return: ‘I’m Still Pinching Myself’

The result is a twisty saga that follows Agatha down the Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet designed to test a witch’s power. One of Hahn’s favorite memories was the day she first stepped on to the sprawling Road set, and she and her costars (including Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza) spent as much time there as possible, marveling at every handcrafted tree or rustling leaf.

“Once you walked on the set, we didn’t really leave for the whole day,” Hahn explains. “We kind of had this little circle together between takes, where it really felt like a coven around a cauldron. We would just laugh, and you could hear our cackles probably on the other side.”

Even after spending so much time in Westview and on the Witches’ Road, Hahn still has a giddy joy when she talks about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After all, she never expected to someday lead her own Marvel series — let alone one as weird and as witchy as Agatha.

“I never thought I would ever be here,” she admits. “I’m still pinching myself. It’s great that it’s happening at this age in my life. All of it just feels very radical and very cool.”

Besides, she can’t resist a little magical mischief.

“I’ve always wanted to play a witch,” Hahn says, raising an eyebrow and giving that signature Agatha smirk. “I mean, who doesn’t want to play a witch?”

Agatha All Along premieres on Disney+ on September 18 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.